Devialet Phantom II now comes in a limited edition Deep Blue finish

Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Devialet has released an exclusive edition of the Phantom II wireless speaker in a blue finish, availability of which is limited to just 1000 units worldwide.

It’s not the first limited edition version we’ve seen from the French brand, as almost a year again it did the same thing with a Sage Green version made available in the same quantity of units.

The release refers to the 98dB speaker (the Phantom II is also available in a 108dB model we tested earlier this year), and it keeps the same specification that make it one of the most powerful compact wireless speakers available, producing bass frequencies that can go as low as 18Hz to treble frequencies as high as 21kHz.

Devialet PII Deep Blue-98db

It of course sports Devialet’s unique spherical design with to push-pish woofers on the side that pulse when in use and provide little to no distortion when describing the low end of the frequency range. The speaker can be hooked up to range of sources through AirPlay 2, Bluetooth, Spotify Connect, Roon Ready, or physical means with analogue and digital connections.

To celebrate the launch of the limited edition Deep Blue finish, Devialet has teamed up with music artist Luigi Tozzi to create a dedicated track playlist that shows off the Phantom II’s attributes. Featuring a mix of techno tracks, Devialet says the Italian produce “will plunge listeners into an ocean of pure sound and immersive bass”. The playlist is live and you can find it on Spotify, Deezer, SoundCloud, Tidal, and Qobuz.

The Devialet Phantom II Deep Blue finish went on sale June 15th, priced in the UK at £1290. With only 1000 units of this limited edition produced, availability worldwide will be limited geographically though there’s no word on how much each region will receive. In the UK at least it’ll be available at Harrods, Selfridges, KJ West One and Senso Systems, and through Devialet’s website and own stores.

Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor
Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …
