Detroit: Become Human is coming to PC this December

Quantic Dream’s action-adventure game Detroit: Become Human will finally land on PC on December 12 – that’s 18 months after it first appeared on PS4.

The company made the announcement on Twitter, where it revealed it would be available through the Epic Games store, and is up for pre-order now. It’ll cost you £29.99, and a free demo of the game’s first section will be playable on release day.

Rather than being just a straight port of the PS4 original, the game has apparently had its UI redesigned to take advantage of PC controls, and assuming your computer is beefy enough, it’ll also run in 4K resolution at 60 frames per second. It’s already a good looking game, so this could be a technical marvel on PC.

For those that don’t know, Detroit: Become Human follows in the footsteps of Quantum Dream’s other ‘choose your own adventure’ style narrative games, Heavy Rain, Beyond: Two Souls and Fahrenheit. In this adventure, you take on several roles in a future where humanoid androids act as servants and helpers to their human masters. Suffice it to say, there are tensions between the two, and trouble is brewing in that febrile environment.

Jade wasn’t entirely sold on it in her review, but still gave it a decent three-and-a-half stars. “Detroit: Become Human is complicated. It’s a technological marvel with great performances and an entertaining narrative at its core,” she wrote. “Unfortunately, Quantic Dream oversteps its boundaries and muddles the water with thematic elements that feel awkwardly handled. The player isn’t expected to interpret anything on their own as hamfisted messages are thrust upon them again and again.

“It’s hard not to feel that with a little more focus and maturity that this could have been something special.”

PC owners will be able to make up their own mind in 22 days’ time when the game makes its debut on the Epic Store.

