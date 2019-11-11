Specifications for five new Samsung smartphones have leaked on Twitter, giving us an idea of what we could expect from the brand next year.

Well-known leaker Evan Blass fired out a tweet giving away a few juicy details about the Samsung Galaxy S11. First of all, there will apparently be three different screen sizes to choose from: 6.9-inches, 6.7-inches, and either 6.4- or 6.2-inches.

The two smaller models will be available as either 4G or 5G compatible, while the larger model will only be available with 5G. All of the models will have “waterfall” screens, which curve around the edges, and they’re expected to be unveiled in mid- to late-February.

These new specifications represent a fairly significant change to the S-series line-up in two major respects.

Perhaps the most significant change is that 5G connectivity will be available through the whole range. Whereas this year there was a separate Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus 5G, next year the Galaxy S11 Plus won’t even be available on 4G.

This is a statement of intent from Samsung, which evidently seems to believe that 5G has now come of age. According to the rumours, Apple will follow suit with a 5G-enabled iPhone 12 later in the year.

The second major shift is in regard to the screens. First off, the curved screen design will make its way across all models in the series, with the flat-screen option of the Samsung Galaxy S10e no longer being available.

We just hope that the new models are tweaked so that they no longer register accidental touches as we found in our experience with the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Secondly, it looks like the minimum S11 screen size might be 6.4-inches, which matches the Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus, while the new plus-sized version would almost hit 7-inches.

