Details about Google’s foldable Pixel phone have leaked

Ruben Circelli By Ruben Circelli
Freelancer

According to recent leaks, Google’s foldable Pixel phone will be announced soon and launch in June for a meaty $1700.

Via a report from CNBC, Google is reportedly going to announce its foldable Pixel smartphone at its Google I/O developer conference on May 10th. The report claims this phone will be called the ‘Pixel Fold’ and will release in June of this year with a price tag of $1700, making it closer to launch than previously expected.

That’s not all that was leaked in the report, though. Other details suggest the Pixel Fold will be water-resistant and highly durable much like Samsung’s Fold line of smartphones. According to the report, the Pixel Fold is to have the “most durable hinge on a foldable” phone. Of course, though, this is all yet to be confirmed.

Full specs on the Pixel Fold have not yet leaked, but reportedly, the Fold will have a ‘book-like’ fold design and a 7.6-inch display. The Tensor G2 chip is reported to power this new phone, too. As far as its battery goes, the Pixel Fold is reportedly to come in at a meaty 10 ounces in order to enable up to 24 hours of battery life.

For Google, this would be the company’s most expensive and most advanced smartphone to date, and it would compete directly with Samsung’s Fold smartphones. Though, of course, as mentioned above, these are still just leaks, so all of this is subject to change when Google actually formally unveils its take on a foldable phone. Though, Google’s I/O conference is rapidly approaching, so we may not have to wait too long to find out.

Foldable phones have certainly made headlines in recent years, but they’ve still yet to become truly mainstream. Samsung’s take on the foldable phone has, so far, been essentially the only option for a consumer interested in a foldable phone, so the idea of Google foldable releasing soon is definitely exciting.

