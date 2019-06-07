THQ Nordic has announced a remake for Destroy All Humans ahead of E3 2019, and it looks like a wonderful callback to the PS4/Xbox classic.

First released for the PS2 and Xbox back in 2005 and developed by the now defunct Pandemic Studios, Destroy All Humans led to multiple sequels before disappearing into obscurity several years ago.

Now, THQ Nordic is bringing the legend back to life with a fully-fledged remake of the anal-probing adventure. Developed using Unreal Engine 4, this is more than a simple remaster. You can watch the reveal trailer below, which is delightfully silly.

“Crypto-137, Warrior of the Furon Empire, has arrived to save his people by … uhm … extracting DNA from brains. Yours for example. Naturally, one can’t properly subdue inferior life forms without the extensive use of the Zap-O-Matic, the Disintegrator Ray and the notorious Anal Probe Gun,” reads a press release.

THQ Nordic has assured fans that it will be keeping the 1950’s story and sense of humour intact while improving upon gameplay mechanics that have undoubtedly aged over the years.

Crypto is “more agile than ever” with an otherworldly arsenal of weapons and abilities engineered to take advantage of new technology. For example, you can now use both of them at once.

Given its origins on the PS2 and Xbox, Destroy All Humans was split into a variety of different sandboxes instead of one sprawling world. We’re curious to see if this remake maintains that or brings everything together into one cohesive whole.

We’ll find out more when Destroy All Humans launches for PS4, Xbox One and PC in 2020. It’s nice to see THQ Nordic doing more with its library of properties than basic remasters, as this could introduce the silly escapades of Crypto to a whole new generation players.

Trusted Reviews will be at E3 2019 this covering all the latest news for major publishers like Xbox, Google, Square Enix, Bethesda and more.