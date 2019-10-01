Here’s how to transfer your Destiny 2 account to Steam ready for Shadowkeep’s launch

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is finally here, marking Bungie’s first major expansion for the loot shooter as a fully independent studio, and it’s set to be absolutely massive.

Shadowkeep is also accompanied by Destiny 2’s transition to Valve’s Steam marketplace, moving away from Activision’s Battle.Net client as the two are no longer associated. It’s a big shift, with players having to move everything over ready for launch.

With the migration now taking place, PC players will need to migrate their character by setting up an account and performing the following steps. We’ve tried to make things as simple as possible so you don’t run into any trouble.

Step 1: Head over to Bungie’s website

Bungie has made the transfer process rather simple by setting up a webpage designed for players to move their accounts across clients with minimal fuss. Once there, hit the big ol’ ‘Get Started’ button to, well, get started.

Step 2: Login to your Blizzard account

The first step will require you to login to your Battle.Net account to access your list of Destiny 2 characters. All of the Guardians you’ve created and levelled up during the course of Bungie’s loot shooter will be contained here.

Once you begin the transfer, be sure to check that all of your account information, characters and currency are displayed correctly. From there, you should be free to continue without any issue.

Step 3: Access your Steam account

Next, you essentially need to repeat the process above but with your Steam account. If you don’t have one, head over to the official website and create one. Once you go through all the necessary steps, confirm the character information and you’ll be ready and rearing for Shadowkeep.

Destiny 2: Shadowkeep is now available across PS4, Xbox One and PC and brings with it an abundance of new content. Players can expect new narrative campaign content, loot, dungeons and more, with further updates rolling out in the coming weeks and months.

It is also accompanied by the release of ‘New Light’ which is a free-to-play experience that compiles the base game and Destiny 2’s first duo of expansions as a completely free product. Future expansions and content updates can be purchased individually by New Light players, while Shadowkeep is considered a standalone experience in its own right.

