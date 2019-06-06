Destiny 2’s latest DLC has been revealed during Google’s Stadia Connect event. However, earlier in the day, the reveal leaked via a listing on the Microsoft Store. The new DLC will see players return to the Moon for a brand new raid and dungeon.

Destiny 2 will be getting a new DLC called Shadowkeep. The DLC will come with pre-order bonuses and a Deluxe edition. The leak also revealed an expected release date of September 17 and some details of what the DLC will include.

Related: Google Stadia

According to TrueAchievements, Shadowkeep was given a brief description on the Microsoft Store:

“New nightmares have emerged from the shadows of our Moon. Called forth by haunting visions, Eris Morn has returned. Join her to slay these nightmares before they reach out beyond the Moon to cast humanity back into an age of darkness.”

Following the leak, we got a quick look at Shadowkeep during the Google Stadia Connect event – also revealing the game would be available on Google’s new streaming platform. We saw the new base located on the Moon and were treated to a moody cinematic monologue via character Eris Morn. You can find out how to catch up on the stream here.

Shadowkeep will feature new locations, new missions and quests, a new dungeon and a new raid. Of course, there’ll be new weapons and gear up for grabs.

The Shadowkeep DLC will not require players to any of Destiny 2’s previous expansions to play any of its content. The DLC will – therefore – be available on its own or within a game bundle.

Related: Best game consoles

The purchase options also include some benefits from pre-ordering. Pre-ordering the standard edition of the Shadowkeep DLC will provide you with a “Two-Tailed Fox Exotic Rocket Launcher” and an “exclusive Hive-themed ornament”.

Destiny 2 fans buying the Deluxe Pack version of Shadowkeep will gain access to the Digital Deluxe Set. The set includes four season passes and exclusive Eris Morn themed items – including an exotic emote, an exotic ghost shell and an emblem.