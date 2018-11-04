Here’s how to download Destiny 2 for free on PC right now

Activision has announced that Destiny 2 is available to download and keep for free on PC for a limited time.

Revealed during a surprise announcement at BlizzCon 2018, the entire Destiny 2 base experience is free to download on PC until November 18.

Having only released in 2017, it’s surprising to see Bungie’s shooter blockbuster already being given away for free, although it was a PS+ freebie in recent months, too.

All you need to do to claim your free copy of Destiny 2 is set up a Battle Net account and download it through the PC client. Nice and easy!

Players won’t gain access to Forsaken, the title’s latest expansion, but the entire base experience for completely free is a hard offer to pass up.

This seems like an attempt by Activision to grow the shooter’s player population of PC while increasing interest in Forsaken, which is an admittedly excellent expansion.

Earning 8/10 in our review, we found it to be a worthwhile addition to the series while really building upon the weaker elements of Destiny 2:

Related: Overwatch Ashe – First Look

‘Destiny is always going to have its haters, and so much comes down to how much you love the core action, the all-absorbing grind, the unmatched feel of the gunplay and your tools for wreaking havoc. But if you love those things, then buy Forsaken. It takes us straight back to the glory days of The Taken King.’

Will you be picking up Destiny 2 for free on PC this November. Let us know on Facebook and Twitter @trustedreviews.