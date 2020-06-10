Destiny 2 is coming to PS5 and Xbox Series X with free upgrades for existing owners

Bungie has confirmed that Destiny 2 will be coming to the next-generation consoles, and owners on existing platforms will be eligible for a free upgrade.

The announcement was made during yesterday’s reveal stream for Beyond Light, the latest expansion for Bungie’s hugely popular loot shooter. Launching this September, the expansion will include a new location, raid and lasting quality-of-life changes for the years to come.

Players who already own Destiny 2 and all of its relevant expansions (including the upcoming Beyond Light) on PS4 or Xbox One will automatically receive a free upgrade to PS5 and Xbox Series X, ensuring they won’t need to double-dip or make an additional purchase to keep playing the live-service on a new platform.

Destiny 2 will also support 60 frames per second and 4K resolution on the new consoles, offering a fundamentally superior experience compared to what console players are accustomed to. Having dipped into the PC version a couple of times, it’s a genuine game changer in terms of fluidity. Here’s hoping a few extra enhancements will be introduced, too.

Inter-generational crossplay has also been confirmed for Destiny 2, meaning players across different families of consoles can play together without obstacles. This is excellent news, setting a positive example for other games in the genre to follow. Bungie has said it will reveal more about the next-gen versions in the coming months, since it remains unclear if they will be available as soon as the consoles are in the wild.

Shadowkeep was Destiny 2’s first major expansion since its split with Activision, and came with some high expectations it managed to meet. Earning 4.5/5 in our review, we praised its creative mission design, rewarding gameplay and welcome changes to the overall formula.

“This expansion is everything every player wanted from Destiny 2, and in true Bungie fashion, it was delivered with a bang – which presumably emanated from the servers as they exploded on launch night,” wrote Ryan Esler in his review.

Games Writer Jade is the dedicated games writer at Trusted Reviews. She handles all things gaming whether it be news, reviews, events or silly features. Seen at outlets such as MTV UK, Kotaku and Trusted Reviews (…