Here’s when you can finally play the Last Wish Raid in Destiny 2: Forsaken

Bungie has announced when the Destiny 2: Forsaken Last Wish Raid will be available to play across PS4, Xbox One and PC.

Last Wish will take a group of six players into the deepest depths of The Dreaming City when it goes live on September 14 at 10AM PT/1PM ET/6PM BST.

While it’s currently not possible to play the upcoming raid, some players were able to gain access early thanks to an exploit, and even got away with some gear.

Bungie has since fixed this issue and has allowed players who managed to access the bug to keep their equipment, which will no doubt make some jealous.

Alongside the raid, Bungie introduces an assortment of new areas, missions, and equipment to be experienced by players. You can check out the Last Wish trailer below:

Earning 8/10 in our review, we couldn’t help but praise Forsaken’s strong narrative campaign and excellent additions to online multiplayer.

‘Right now Forsaken seems to be taking Destiny in the right direction, giving us that killer combination of Halo and Diablo that we’ve always wanted.’

We’ll be updating our review once the raid is finally available alongside other content. For now, it’s the strongest Destiny 2 has been yet.

