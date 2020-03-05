It’s Derby vs Man United tonight in the final fixture of the FA Cup fifth round. All eyes will be on Wayne Rooney, as the former England and Manchester United captain, turned Derby County star, takes on his old club. Our guide tells you everything you need to know to tune in, on any device, wherever you are.

Derby vs Man United kick-off time

The game gets underway at 7:45pm GMT, UK time.

For US-based viewers, that’s 2:45pm Eastern Time or 11:45am Pacific Time.

How to watch or live stream Derby vs Man United from the UK, on any device

The match will be live on BT Sport 1 and BT Sport Ultimate, for subscribers. Currently BT is offering a no-contract deal − subscribers can watch all the sport on BT for £25 a month.

If you’re a BT subscriber, but you won’t be in when the match is on, you can watch the game on-the-go on the BT Sport app. Make sure to sign up for the app ahead of time though, if you haven’t already, as there can be a delay in the sign-up process.

How to stream the game from anywhere

If you aren’t sure if you can access BT Sport where you are, then the best way to get around your issues might be a VPN. That’s because access to normal coverage might be geo-blocked – that is, you are prevented from watching outside your home country, usually due to rights reasons.

VPNs encrypt and anonymise your data and enable you to appear as if you are watching from your home country, so they are useful for much more than entertainment.

We’ve tested 18 of the most reliable VPNs – see our guide to the best VPNs to help you out. Or you can find out more about the top 4 in our comparison table below.

We’ve found three good VPN deals which should get you started, which we’ve featured below. In our testing these have usually provided good value VPN access for a wide range of services. Or scroll down for our pick of the top 4 in our VPN tests.

Compare our top 4 recommended VPNs

Derby vs Man United match preview

Following a closely contested tie between Tottenham and Norwich City last night, which was ultimately decided via a penalty shootout, the winner of tonight’s fixture will face Norwich in the next round.

United are huge favourites this evening but Derby have been re-energised since Rooney’s arrival in January. The former England captain has found the net several times as well as taking a leadership role and helping those around him bag their own goals.

Derby had a convincing win on Saturday too, bagging a 3-1 win away at Sheffield Wednesday. It’s the Rams’ only win in the last five fixtures though.

Conversely, United struggled in a 1-1 draw with Everton and needed an opinion-splitting VAR decision to get them out of hot-water in the closing moments. Overall though, United have found their shooting boots again of late, bagging nine goals in their last three games.

Derby will have to be organised in defence and take their chances when they can, but an upset is far from impossible. It’s well worth tuning in on BT Sport to see if they can pull it off.

