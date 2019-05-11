Derby vs Leeds Live Stream: Watch the Championship playoffs online

Derby vs Leeds: Where to live stream the Championship playoffs this Saturday

It’s the ‘Spygate’ derby, and the stakes are higher than ever. Our quick guide reveals all you need to know to watch Derby vs Leeds online, including full live stream details and the kick-off time.

It’s crunch time for Marcelo Bielsa’s men, who agonisingly missed out on an automatic promotion spot as a result of their form collapsing after the turn of the year.

(Super Frankie Lampard’s) Derby County managed to snatch a playoff place after a final day victory over West Brom, and there’s a really good feeling about the club right now. Lampard has, of course, boosted the Rams’ profile, but their young team has played some excellent football this season, and they also enjoyed an impressive cup run.

Unfortunately for Leeds, they’ll have to do without Patrick Bamford, who has so far served half of the two-match ban he was slapped with after his antics in the aftermath of that goal against Aston Villa. Pablo Hernandez, the floor is yours. That said, Derby may have to do without their own star striker, with Martyn Waghorn picking up an injury against West Brom last week.

Whichever side you’re on, it’s a huge game, and streaming it could barely be easier. Here’s how to do it.

Derby vs Leeds Live Stream: Kick-off time and how to watch

The game is scheduled to kick off at 5:15pm BST on Saturday, May 11, and the match will be shown on TV on both Sky Sports Main Event and Sky Sports Football. The build-up starts at 5pm.

Sky subscribers will be able to watch the game on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – via the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it for a nominal fee, either by signing up for a Sky Sports Mobile TV subscription, or by buying a NOW TV pass from just £7.99.

Here are some handy links to get you started:

All that’s left to do is cart in the prawn sandwiches, sit back, and enjoy what will hopefully be an thrilling affair.

