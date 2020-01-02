Derby vs Barnsley: Where to watch Wayne Rooney’s Rams debut tonight

Derby vs Barnsley − Where and when to watch Rooney’s return this evening

Wayne Rooney is back in English football! The former Everton and Man United goal-getter looks set to make his long-awaited Derby debut tonight, having signed a player-coach contract with the Rams in early August. Our guide explains all you need to know to watch Derby vs Barnsley and Rooney’s return tonight, including full live stream details.

Derby vs Barnsley kick-off time

Kick-off is set for 7:45pm GMT.

Derby vs Barnsley TV channel

Sky Sports has exclusive rights to this encounter, and the match will be shown on Sky Sports Main Event. The build-up starts at 7pm.

How to live stream Derby vs Barnsley − even if you’re not in the UK

Sky subscribers will be able to watch it on nearly any device for no additional cost – be it a smartphone, tablet, PC, or laptop – through the Sky Go app.

Non-Sky customers can watch it by buying a Now TV pass from £9.99. If you haven’t yet signed up for Sky Sports or Now TV, note that it can take a little while for channels and streaming access to activate after signing up, so act fast to avoid disappointment.

If you’re abroad at the moment, and worried that you might not be able to access Sky Go, a common workaround is to use a VPN. If you’re not familiar with VPNs, they encrypt and anonymise your internet use and, crucially, can also allow you to appear as if you’re in a completely different country.

Derby vs Barnsley − Match preview

Rooney’s first appearance in the Championship will dominate the build-up, but tonight’s game is an important one for both Derby and Barnsley.

Phillip Cocu’s charges are having a disappointing campaign, and come into this evening’s clash languishing in 17th place, having won just one of their last eight matches. It’s been a far cry from the thrills of last season, when Derby made it to the playoff final under Frank Lampard.

Barnsley, meanwhile, are second from bottom, but they’re unbeaten in five, having picked up nine points from a possible 18 in December. That should give Gerhard Struber’s

Tykes a bit of belief, and playing against a legend might just bring the best out of them.

