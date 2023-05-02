Denon’s DNP-2000NE is a versatile, “state of the art” network audio player

Denon has unveiled the DNP-2000NE Network Audio Player, which it describes as “a state-of-the-art music player that delivers superior sound quality and versatile connectivity.”

The DNP-2000NE is designed to pair aesthetically with the PMA-1700NE amplifier, as well as the PMA-2500NE and PMA-1600NE. Owners of the PMA-A110 and DCD-A110 Anniversary model can also mate this digital media player with their system.

As you’d expect from a Denon product, the DNP-2000NE comes with HEOS integration, allowing users to stream music wirelessly from services such as Spotify, Tidal, and Amazon Music from the HEOS app. You can also manage their local music library and create playlists for quick access to your favourite songs.

Equipped with Denon’s Advanced AL32 Processing Plus, the network audio player supports upsampling to 32-bit/384kHz for the “closest reconstruction” of the original signal. Four high-precision 32-bit/384kHz ES9018K2M DACs feature inside, configured in a double-differential-mode that was derived from the flagship DCD-A110 to deliver clear and detailed audio performance.

They’re synched by the Denon Master Clock design which claims to no allow any divergence of the clock signal that’s “crucial” for high fidelity reproduction. To add to that, the DNP-2000NE’s analogue and digital circuit boards are isolated from one other to protect the former from interference and noise of the latter.

Connectivity includes Wi-Fi (AirPlay 2), Ethernet, USB, Bluetooth, along with HDMI ARC, two optical and one coaxial digital inputs, as well as USB-B input for streaming directly from a computer. The Bluetooth connection also allows to stream the audio signal to a wireless headphone.

Arriving June 2023, the DNP-2000NE Network Audio Player will be available in three colour versions: black, premium silver and graphite silver. The latter colourway attracts a higher asking price of €1799 / £1599; while the other two versions can be had for €1599 / £1399. Availability will be through the Denon website and retailer Pete Tyson.