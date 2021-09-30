Denon Home gets Alexa Built-in and 5.1 Surround Sound

Alexa will be joining the Denon Home range of wireless speakers and soundbars as your new voice assistant.

The Denon Home range has just gotten a lot smarter, as the wireless speakers and soundbar will now feature a built-in Alexa voice assistant, as well as wireless 5.1 surround sound capabilities for the Denon Home Sound Bar 550.

You can access Alexa after a free firmware update which was officially released today, and owners of the soundbar can also pair the Denon Home 150, 250 or 350 as wireless rear-channel speakers for a more immersive audio experience.

Each of these speakers also come with a built-in microphone so you will be able to use your speaker or soundbar like an Echo speaker, with the ability to play music, adjust the volume and control smart home devices all through voice command.

And anyone who owns the Denon Home Sound Bar 550 will also receive a DSP boost, which should make for improved bass response.

The Denon Home Sound Bar 550 is an all-in-one soundbar that supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X audio, which should provide clear and crisp audio.

And for those with larger rooms who need an even more impressive bass, there is the option to pair a Denon DSW-1H subwoofer to complete the full 5.1 surround sound set-up, which should make binging your favourite TV show even more enjoyable.

Though adding the subwoofer to your set will push the overall price past £1000, as the DSW-1H subwoofer costs £599 from the Denon website.

If you’re on the lookout for a new speaker, the Denon Home range currently includes the Home 150 for £189, the Home 250 for £349 and the Home 350 for £549.

All of these speakers are available in either black or white, while the Home Sound Bar 550 will cost you £599 and comes in black only.

You will be able to find these products from authorised Denon retailers or from the Denon website directly.