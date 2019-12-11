Denon Home aims to challenge Sonos in the wireless speaker market

Denon has unveiled the Home all-in-one wireless music speaker range, a three-strong lineup with built-in HEOS streaming

Made up of the Home 150 (£219), Home 250 (£449) and Home 350 (£599), the Denon Home range aims to offer a modern aesthetic with cutting-edge technology that makes it easy to set up a multi-room system in your home.

The Home 150 is the smallest speaker in the range (H120 x W187 x D120mm), but within its compact frame is a two-way speaker that includes a 3.5-inch woofer and 1-inch tweeter, along with room for two Class D amplifiers.

Next up is the Home 250 (H295 x W216 x D120mm). Bigger in size and in the size of sound it offers, it has a pair of tweeters angled out for a wider dispersion, a 5.25-inch passive bass radiator and two 4-inch drivers driven by four Class D amplifiers

The biggest of the trio is the Home 350 (H380 x W225 x D180mm). As the biggest speaker in the range, it was space for two 0.75-inch tweeters, two 2-inch mid-range drivers and two 6.5-inch woofers. It ups the number of Class D amplifiers to six, so expect a big, weighty sound.

File support ranges from ALAC, FLAC and WAV files up to 192kHz/24-bit, as well as DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz . Voice control is possible, thanks to the built-in microphone, with the Denon Home range supporting Alexa, Google Assistant and Siri. Native support for Alexa is coming in 2020 via a firmware update.

Filling out its comprehensive spec sheet, the Home range allows for a multitude of music streaming options from Spotify to Apple Music to TIDAL and more. You can connect to these speakers via Wi-Fi, AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth, and for physical connections there’s a USB and 3.5mm aux input on all speakers.

Available in two finishes (black or a grey-ish looking white), the Denon Home range will go on sale in late January 2020.

