Denon adds two more AV receivers to its X-Series range

Denon has beefed up its X-Series range of AVRs with two new efforts in the 7.2 channel AVR-1600H and AVR-2600H. Both come with plenty of features, including eARC, AirPlay 2 and HEOS multi-room streaming.

Denon has wasted little effort in cramming in a considerable amount of features, so no matter what you’re watching, playing or listening to, the AVR-1600H and AVR-2600H can step in and assist.

The new X-Series receivers feature eARC (Enhanced Audio Return Channel), which can transfer uncompressed and object-based audio (Dolby Atmos/DTS:X) from the TV to the receiver via HDMI.

There’s support for the latest copy protection standard in HDCP 2.3, available across all HDMI ports. ALLM (Auto Low Latency Mode), a feature adopted by the Xbox One X console, has been baked in allowing for a quicker, lag-free gaming experience (a compatible HDMI 2.1 TV is required).

Related: What is HDMI 2.1?

In terms of vision there’s no room for HDR10+, nor does there appear to be any space at the moment for IMAX Enhanced, but you can count on Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG HDR formats.

For audio it’s more question of what the X-Series doesn’t support. Out of the box there’s Dolby Atmos, DTS:X and DTS Virtual:X. Lossless surround sound formats in Dolby TrueHD and DTS-HD MA aren’t left on the sidelines either. There’s also Dolby’s Atmos Height Virtualisation technology that can upmix Dolby soundtracks to add height effects from floor speakers in 2.1 or 5.1 speaker configurations without the need for dedicated overhead speakers

There’s an abundance of wireless connections whether it’s AirPlay 2, Wi-Fi or Bluetooth, offering easy access to music streaming services such as Apple Music, Spotify, Deezer, Tidal and more.

Related: Best music streaming services

In terms of file formats the X-Series support MP3 and high-resolution audio (WAV, FLAC, ALAC and DSD 2.8/5.6 MHz files). The range works with all the main voice control assistants in Amazon Alexa, Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri. Compatibility differs between the voice assistants, as Alexa users can say a variety of commands whether it’s switching inputs or otherwise, while Google Assistant and Apple’s Siri offer the ability to adjust volume, skip tracks and more.

HEOS, Denon’s take on multiroom, is built in to both receivers making playing music around the house more convenient. For example, the same song can be played in every room or a different song in each connected room via a number of streaming sources.

Both the AVR-X1600H and AVR-X2600H (£599) are available from June 15th for £449 and £599 respectively. They can be purchased from any authorised Denon retailer.