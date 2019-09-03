Denon announces the PMA-150H, a HEOS compatible network amplifier

Denon has announced another new product launch in the PMA-150H network amplifier, which comes with built-in HEOS and AirPlay 2.

Bred from Denon’s Design Series, the PMA-150H arrives in a compact frame and design that’s intended to be both aesthetically pleasing and practical, with its 5mm aluminum top and bottom panels aimed at mitigating vibration and supporting cooling for the unit.

Continuing Denon’s recent trend, the PMA-150H features built-in HEOS multi-room functionality so music can be shared with any other HEOS compatible products in the home.

It also supports wi-fi and Bluetooth connectivity, while Apple users will note that there’s compatibility with Apple AirPlay 2.

Music streaming services arrive in the form of Amazon Music, Spotify, TIDAL, TuneIn Internet Radio, SoundCloud, Napster and Deezer. There’s also the option of playing music from local file libraries too. Voice control is possible through Amazon Alexa, Siri and Google Assistant, should hands-free operation be of interest.

The network amplifier packs in a FM/DAB+ radio tuner, and physical inputs are available in two RCA, three digital (two optical, one coaxial) and USB-A and B ports. Listeners can also plug in turntables, TVs and CD players – such as Denon’s own DCD-100 for a full stereo system – to the PMA-150H.

If Hi-Res Audio is on the agenda, the PMA-150H supports ALAC, FLAC and WAV lossless files up to 192 kHz/24-bit, as well as DSD 2.8MHz and 5.6MHz tracks.

But what about audio performance? The PMA-150H generates 70 watts of power per channel, using four amplifiers with Direct Digital Feedback Amplification (DDFA) for a sound that Denon says is “pure, powerful” and free “of internal or external analogue noise”.

And with Denon’s Advanced AL32 Processing Plus analogue waveform reproduction technology, Denon says that discerning hi-fi listeners will be able to hear their music in exactly the way that was intended.

The Denon PMA-150H goes on sale this month (September) for €1,199/£1,099/$1,099.

