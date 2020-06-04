Denon’s new X-Series AV receivers are 8K-ready beasts

Celebrating its 110th year, Denon has announced the AV industry’s first 8K-ready AV receivers.

The AVR range is comprised of the AVC-X6700H (£2299), AVC-X4700H (£1399), AVC-X3700H (£999), and AVR-X2700H (£599) offering a number of features for use in home cinema, music and gaming.

The AVC-X6700H supports 11 channels of amplification with 13.2 channel processing, while both the AVC-X4700H and the AVC-X3700H support up to 9 channels of amplification and 11.2 channel processing. The AVR-X2700H supports up to 7 channels of amplification.

On the video side, the new receivers support 8K/60Hz and 4K/120Hz video pass-through. You get HDR10, HLG broadcast HDR along with Dolby Vision, and new to these receivers is HDR10+ and Denon’s own interpretation of optimised HDR content in Dynamic HDR. HD and 4K content can be upscaled to 8K to take advantage of the newest TV resolution.

Gamers looking forward to the new console generation of consoles will be pleased by the 4K/120Hz support. Also along for the ride are Variable Refresh Rate (VRR) for a reduction in frame tearing, and Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM) and Quick Frame Transport (QFT) for a faster gaming performance.

With eARC (enhanced Audio Return Channel), the receivers can consume uncompressed and object-based audio.

The AVC-X6700H and AVC-X4700H can play pretty much every piece of 3D audio content you can think of in Dolby Atmos, Dolby Height Virtualization Technology, DTS:X, DTS Virtual:X, IMAX Enhanced and Auro-3D. The AVC-X3700H is also capable of decoding IMAX Enhanced tracks.

The AVC-X6700H is due to get DTS:X Pro, which offers up to 13 channels of DTS:X decoding in speaker configurations such as 7.2.6 or 9.2.4. It will be added via a firmware update later this year.

All of the X-Series AVRs come Roon certified. The USB port on the front-panel is capable of playing MP3, WAV, FLAC, ALAC and DSD 2.8/5.6 MHz files.

If streaming is more to your liking, the X-Series AVR support for HEOS means they can stream music from Spotify, Napster, Amazon Music HD, TuneIn, Deezer, SoundCloud and TIDAL. AirPlay 2 and Bluetooth are also supported.

With a choice of black or silver finishes, the AVC-X2700H is available in June; the AVC-X4700H and AVC-X6700H are both due in July, while the AVC-X3700H is set for an August launch.

