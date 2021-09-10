Denon and Marantz’s HDMI switcher boosts 8K/4K 120Hz options

Have a Denon or Marantz AVR in your home cinema set-up? The Sound United brands have announce a new 3-in, 1-out 8K HDMI Switcher that’s designed to give the users the ability to boost the number of 8K and 4K/120Hz sources that can be plugged into a system.

Given the model designation Denon AVS-3 and Marantz VS3003, these switchers come in a compact form – they’re not bigger than a Blu-ray case in in terms of width and depth – so can easily be stacked among your existing AV set-up.

The front panel is made of brushed aluminium, and the switcher comes with small hand-held IR remote to jump between inputs. Both switchers can be controlled via an AV Receiver’s (Denon and Marantz) remote control, so you won’t necessarily need to add another remote control to your collection.

The switchers are compatible with HDMI CEC protocol, so can automatically switch on and off, as well as switch through the inputs of all connected HDMI sources.

If you’re looking for more a custom install you’ll be happy to know that both switchers also come with detachable wall-mount brackets, as well as IR repeater capability for rack installations, out-of-sight placement or dodging any AV furniture that could block the IR signal.

Here’s a list of the compatible AV receivers the switchers work with.

Denon AVC-A110 Marantz AV8805A Denon AVC-X8500HA Marantz AV7706 Denon AVC-X6700H Marantz SR8015 Denon AVC-X4700H Marantz SR7015 Denon AVC-X3700H Marantz SR6015 Denon AVR-X2700H DAB Marantz SR5015 DAB Denon AVR-S960H Marantz NR1711

The Denon AVS-3 and Marantz VS3003 HDMI switchers go on sale in October 2021 from Denon and Marantz’s websites. The products are also available through authorised dealers for $199.00 / £179.00 / €199.00