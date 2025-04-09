:rocket: Trusted Reviews now has a forum! Join the discussion & win £250! :tada:

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

These Denon’s true wireless look like great options for budget buyers

Kob Monney By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Denon has announced two pairs of wireless earbuds in the AH-C500W and AH-C840NCW, the former lets sound in for awareness, while the latter blocks out sound.

These new earbuds join the PerL range that we reviewed in early 2024, but at a much more affordable price. The AH-C500W and AH-C840NCW are priced at $99 / £99 / €99 and $159 / £159 / €159 respectively.

Premium features for a less than premium price

And what do you get for that money? Starting with the AH-C500W, it’s an open design which means that it lets sound in so you can be aware of what’s around you. It’s designed for all day wear, the open-design would make it a great option for those who don’t love the feelinof in-ear tips. An IPX4 rating means they’re resistant against splashes of water and sweat, so you could use them for exercise too.

Denon AH-C500W open ears
credit: Denon

It’s backed up by a battery life that with the charging case can last up to 24 hours. If you run out of battery at any time, there’s the option of wireless charging or a 10-minute refuel that gives the earbuds an extra hour of listening.

Sound is filtered through Denon’s 12mm FreeEdge drivers that it says delivers “immersive audio quality”. There are two microphones per earbud for crystal-clear call quality.

There’s Bluetooth multipoint for connecting to two devices at the same time, and you can switch between those devices as you need too. Bluetooth Auracast is another way of connecting to devices in public spaces, while Bluetooth LE Audio connection offers higher quality audio but uses less of the buds’ battery life so you don’t have to worry about running out of juice.

The AH-C840NCW has most of the same features, including the 12mm FreeEdge drivers, but differs in that it offers longer battery life (35 hours), a choice of silicone ear-tips for the best fit, and it comes with Adaptive Hybrid ANC and transparency modes.

Denon AH-C840NCW noise cancelling
credit: Denon

You have the choice to either block out sound if things get too noisy or let sounds in when you need to be aware of what’s nearby.

Both new earbuds go on sale from April 15th through the Denon website and major online retailers.

You might like…

It looks like Apple might already be done with the Vision Pro

It looks like Apple might already be done with the Vision Pro

Lewis Painter 5 hours ago
Getting into vinyl? This RSD-exclusive turntable is a golden start

Getting into vinyl? This RSD-exclusive turntable is a golden start

Chris Smith 18 hours ago
Leaked iPhone 17 Pro camera feature sounds great for creators

Leaked iPhone 17 Pro camera feature sounds great for creators

Chris Smith 20 hours ago
The Windows 11 Start menu is cleaning up a major annoyance

The Windows 11 Start menu is cleaning up a major annoyance

Chris Smith 21 hours ago
iOS redesign coming to iPhone this year showcased in biggest leak yet

iOS redesign coming to iPhone this year showcased in biggest leak yet

Lewis Painter 1 day ago
Google TV is making free shows and movies even easier to find

Google TV is making free shows and movies even easier to find

Chris Smith 2 days ago
Kob Monney
By Kob Monney
TV & Audio Editor

Kob began his career at What Hi-Fi?, starting in the dusty stockroom before rising up the ranks to join the editorial and production team as the Buyer’s Guide editor. Experienced in both magazine and …

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2003, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have millions of users a month from around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Trusted Reviews Logo

Sign up and get the best deals straight to your phone

Skip the hunt - get the latest discounts delivered directly to WhatsApp by signing up to the Trusted deals Whatsapp Channel.

Get Access