DeLorean EV reveal date confirmed – where we’re going we won’t need gas

The Delorian Motor Company has confirmed the unveiling date for the Delorian EV, while also serving up the first sneak peak of the car. Unfortunately they’re keeping the Flux Capacitor under wraps for now.

The car, which is still being described as a concept for now, will be revealed on August 18 at the Awards Ramp at the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, whatever that means.

*checks Wikipedia* Ok, it’s the “automotive charitable event held each year on the Pebble Beach Golf Links in Pebble Beach, California. It is widely considered the pinnacle event of its kind and one of the most prestigious car events in the world.”

Lovely. Sounds a bit like the Catalina Wine Mixer in Step Brothers, but I digress.

So, the car. The preview image doesn’t give too much away, but it feels like the most important design feature, the winged doors you see on the Tesla Model X for example, will be a prominent design feature. It’s not clear how great the range will be, or any of the other features that could help it stand out in an already crowded market.

“Excitement is rising like the doors of our iconic sports car, and we are revealing the next generation prototype 3 days earlier than planned on the most prestigious stage at Pebble Beach,” Troy Beetz, CMO of DeLorean Motor Company said.

The reveal will also see the announcement of the name of the vehicle. DeLorean, an otherwise forgettable manufacturer which is as famous for the eccentric antic of the company’s founder as it is his vehicles, retains fame in popular culture thanks to its presence in the Back to The Future films.

Famously, it was converted into a time machine by Doc Brown and traveled to 2015, where supposedly we’d get proper hoverboards, self-tying laces and pizza hydrators. The future wasn’t all its was cracked up to be.