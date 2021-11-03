De’Longhi brings barista-style coffee to your home with Le Specialista Arte

If you want to create the best coffee, particularly where milk is concerned, you need to go with a manual machine. With that in mind, De’Longhi has launched the Le Specialista Arte Manual, which is designed to give you professional results at home.

Similar in design to the Sage Barista Pro, the Le Specialista Arte (£549) has an integrated grinder and manual steamer wand, giving you everything you need to make coffee and pour latte art.

While the coffee machine is largely manual, it does have pre-programmed settings to deliver espresso, americano and hot water, plus one- and two-cup dispensing options.

Getting the right shot of espresso is down to the grind and tamp. To aid this, the coffee machine has a pressure gauge, so you can visually judge when you’ve got everything right.

That’s important, given that the machine ships with unpressurised filter baskets – the same as used in coffee shops. These filter baskets give better results, but require a more exact grind and tamp than pressurised filter baskets.

The first buyers of the coffee machine will get a Home Barista Collection worth £75, which includes coffee beans, syrups and stencils.

Magnifica Evo

Alongside the manual machine, De’Longhi has introduced two new bean-to-cup coffee machines: the Magnifica Evo (£399.99) and Magnifica Evo Milk £549). The difference between the two is with the milk system.

The standard Magnifica Evo has a steam wand, so you can froth milk in a jug and free-pour; the Magnifica Evo Milk has a fully-automated milk frothing and dispensing system, so you can make a wide range of drinks with the touch of a button.

The Milk edition has a MyLatte function that allows you to customise your drinks.

While stocks last, both machines are available with a free coffee care kit worth £31.

All three machines are available now, and we’ll bring you full reviews soon.