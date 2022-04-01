Dell’s new rechargeable stylus is the first with Tile built in

The company behind the popular Tile item trackers is bringing the tech to Dell’s new stylus pen for touchscreen notebooks.

The new Dell Premier Rechargeable Active Pen is the first ever active stylus to have the Find With Tile technology built in.

This will make it much easier to track down the digital pen if left on a coffee shop table, for example. The last known location will be available within the Tile app and, if out of range, can be rediscovered via the Tile network.

If the device has just fallen between the sofa cushions, the Tile app can also be used to summon a ringtone from the pen, making it a doddle to locate. It’s perfect, if the magnetic tethering to all Dell 2-in-1 laptops doesn’t quite cut the mustard for you.

“The world’s first active pen with Tile location tracking lets you easily locate where you left your pen last. Simply open the Tile App, press “find” and your pen will begin buzzing and blinking its LED lights to alert you to its location,” Dell says.

Elsewhere the Bluetooth-enabled pen, which goes on sale on April 5 for $109.99/£93.73, has a 40-day lifespan from a single charge and can be replenished from 0-80% in just 20 minutes.

“Tile brings people peace of mind by eliminating the stress of losing or misplacing the things you need to get through your day, so embedding our technology seamlessly into the tools that are essential for productivity is a clear value add,” said CJ Prober, CEO of Tile in a press release. “We’re very proud to be teaming up with Dell to bring consumers the first findable stylus pen and to further grow our PC business to include other top OEMs in the market.”

Elsewhere today, Tile announced it is enhancing its partnership with Intel to bring Tile tracking tech to more laptops from Lenovo, MSI and Fujitsu. Key among them are new Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Extreme Gen 5 and the latest ThinkPad T Series, which takes the total number of Tile-enabled Lenovo laptops to 7. Those snapping up the MSI Summit and Prestige laptops with Intel 12th-gen and the Fujitsu FMV look PCS, can also benefit.

If its not built-in, the Tile Windows app enables users to activate their PC as a Tile device. From there, it’ll show up in Tile’s Android and iOS apps, while they can also use their voices to call the laptop using Alexa or Google Home.