Rumours suggest a Dell XPS 15 2020 laptop will arrive in the coming months, following reports that Dell accidentally published a photo of the device on its website.

It’s no surprise that the Dell XPS 15 could be getting a refresh since Dell’s 15-inch flagship laptop has seen annual updates since 2017. However, the leaked image gives an insight into what we can expect from the laptop.

The Dell XPS 15 2020 looks to benefit from the screen-to-screen upgrade that the Dell XPS 13 2020 was treated to, all but eradicating the bezel for a gorgeous design. The new laptop also appears to be sporting new up-firing speakers either side of the keyboard.

Additional leaks also point towards a specs upgrade, with Dell XPS 15 2020 apparently featuring Intel’s new 10th Generation H-Series processors as well as the optional Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti graphics card for those looking for extra grunt.

Dell XPS 15 2020 release date – When will it launch?

The Dell XPS 15 could arrive as soon as next month (May) if internet speculation is to be believed.

Last year’s iteration of the Dell XPS 15 launched in June, while the 2018 edition hit stores in May. If Dell is to stick to the Q2 launch window then, it’s likely we will see the Dell XPS 15 2020 very soon indeed.

Dell XPS 15 2020 price – How much will it cost?

There’s no word on the price for the new Dell XPS 15 just yet.

That said, Dell usually sticks to the same price points when refreshing laptops, so it’s unlikely the price will vary drastically from the current cost. The cheapest Dell XPS 15 available right now retails for £1319.

Dell offers multiple configurations too, seeing the range’s price peak at £2249, which bags you a 4K display, graphics card and top-line processor.

Dell XPS 15 2020 specs – How powerful will it be?

The specs for the Dell XPS 15 2020 have not been officially confirmed, but NotebookCheck reports that the spec sheet has been leaked by a Dell France listing.

That means that the below specs aren’t guaranteed to be accurate, although we reckon they look pretty reasonable.

Display 15.6-inch, Full HD / 4K, 60 Hz Processor Up to Intel Core i7-10875H

(Intel Core Core i9-10885H available post-launch) RAM Up to 64 GB DDR4 Graphics Up to Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti Storage Up to 2TB SSD Dimensions 345 x 230 x 18 mm Weight From 1.83 kg

While having Full HD and 4K display options is nothing new for the XPS 15 range, the new processors and graphics card certainly are.

These specs suggest the Dell XPS will also feature Intel’s newly launched H-Series processors. We’ve been impressed with chips from this range so far, comfortably delivering high enough frequencies for gaming and creation. Of course, the Nvidia GTX 1650 Ti limits the laptop’s potential in these areas, but it’s still likely powerful enough to dabble with Photoshop and Fortnite.

The high-end 64GB RAM and 2TB capacity SSD are frankly absurd, but Dell looks to be offering a wide range of configurations with the entry-level option seeing 8GB RAM and a 256GB SSD.

Overall, the specs look mighty impressive as the Dell XPS 15 2020 positions itself as a high-end productivity portable. Hopefully, these specs turn out to be accurate.

Dell XPS 15 2020 screen and design – How will it look?

If the leaked images are to be trusted, the headline upgrade for the Dell XPS 15 will be the new screen-to-screen display, eradicating the chin bezel in favour of a glamorous look. This also results in the screen adopting a taller 16:10 aspect ratio compared to the previous iteration’s 16:9 ratio.

This comes as no surprise, as Dell did the exact same with its Dell XPS 13 2020 ultrabook – we were really impressed with the style, announcing it as one of the best looking laptops yet.

The Dell XPS 15 2020 will also seemingly be fitted with up-firing speakers that sandwich the keyboard. Otherwise, it essentially looks the same as previous XPS 15 laptops, with a patterned deck and sleek aluminium design.

NotebookCheck also reports the new XPS 15 will have a starting weight of 1.83kg, which will increase up to a maximum 2.05kg when climbing up the configurations. It will also be 18mm thick, which is pretty dainty for a 15-inch laptop.

The publication also suggests the new Dell laptop will feature two Thunderbolt 3 ports, as well as a USB 3.1 Type-C input. Controversially, there’s no sign of a standard rectangle-shaped USB-A port, with Dell intent on dragging us into the future.

