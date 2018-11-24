Laptop of the Year Dell XPS 2-in-1 gets a colossal £480 price cut

Trending:

Thomas Newton

Dell has generously lopped £480 off of the cost of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop in one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far. 

This powerful laptop-tablet hybrid, which recently earned PC of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, boasts a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-8705G processor and Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

This is a seriously, seriously good bargain – if you’ve been looking to upgrade and want a powerful Windows 10 device, you’d be unwise to let this opportunity pass you by. We’d recommend the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 anyway, but with £480 off, it’s even more of a solid buy.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display)

One of the best high-end Windows 10 devices available now, this deal is available while stocks last. For your money you'll get turbo-charged performance, an excellent display and a great keyboard. Don't sit on this, snap this deal up while you can.

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 range is high end, with models starting at over £1000, but you really do get what you pay for here.

The 4K Ultra HD screen not only gives you a high pixel count, but also high levels of colour fidelity. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is also powered by a G Series CPU, which blends an Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU and AMD Vega GPU and 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM.

This combination adds up to a high performance device that’s very capable at photo editing. Even though it’s not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 can hold its own when playing less demanding games, like Overwatch and Destiny 2.

Our verdict read: “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better…

“…The laptop easily dealt with large, multi-layer digital painting and photography projects with few issues. 3D modelling in Blender was also a blast and I never experienced any serious slowdown on regular sized projects. The same was true when video editing. Gaming performance was also surprisingly good. During my time with the XPS 15 2-in-1 I was able to get triple-A titles, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2 and Overwatch, running on the machine at playable, 45fps-plus frame rates at 1080p…

“…Add to this the new G Series CPU and graphics options and the laptop easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best Ultrabooks.”

Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 256GB SSD

Pick up this great deal on the XPS 13 from Dell while stocks last. The last Black Friday XPS 13 offer from Dell went very quickly, so don't sit on this.

Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 256GB SSD

If you're after a Dell laptop with more processing power, you should pick up this deal which sees you getting a Core i7-8550U with a massive £330 discount. This is only £20 more than the above deal, so it'll likely fly off the shelves.

Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 512GB SSD

If you want a high performance Dell ultrabook with more storage, this XPS 13 offer will satisfy – you get a 512GB SSD with a quad-core Core i7 processor and 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM with a very generous discount.

Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10

Trusted Review's Laptop of the Year has seen a mighty £480 price cut, making it one of the best laptops deals of Black Friday. We honestly believe that there is no better 2-in-1 laptop available.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10

If you're after an ultra-portable laptop that's got enough power to breeze through basic tasks, then the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best bets under £600 following Dell's bargain-tastic Mega Deals.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10

If you're looking for a more affordable Dell 2-in-1 laptop, then the Inspiron 13 7000 is a fantastic option, especially with this Black Friday deal lopping £140 off the price.

Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10

This Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop packs a meaty GTX 1060 grahpics card, so it can play the latest and greatest video games in Full HD with a buttery smooth performance. At just £679, you're getting a lot of bang for you buck.

