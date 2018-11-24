Laptop of the Year Dell XPS 2-in-1 gets a colossal £480 price cut

Dell has generously lopped £480 off of the cost of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop in one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.

This powerful laptop-tablet hybrid, which recently earned PC of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, boasts a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-8705G processor and Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics, and a 1TB SSD.

This is a seriously, seriously good bargain – if you’ve been looking to upgrade and want a powerful Windows 10 device, you’d be unwise to let this opportunity pass you by. We’d recommend the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 anyway, but with £480 off, it’s even more of a solid buy.

The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 range is high end, with models starting at over £1000, but you really do get what you pay for here.

The 4K Ultra HD screen not only gives you a high pixel count, but also high levels of colour fidelity. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is also powered by a G Series CPU, which blends an Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU and AMD Vega GPU and 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM.

This combination adds up to a high performance device that’s very capable at photo editing. Even though it’s not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 can hold its own when playing less demanding games, like Overwatch and Destiny 2.

Our verdict read: “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better…

“…The laptop easily dealt with large, multi-layer digital painting and photography projects with few issues. 3D modelling in Blender was also a blast and I never experienced any serious slowdown on regular sized projects. The same was true when video editing. Gaming performance was also surprisingly good. During my time with the XPS 15 2-in-1 I was able to get triple-A titles, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2 and Overwatch, running on the machine at playable, 45fps-plus frame rates at 1080p…

“…Add to this the new G Series CPU and graphics options and the laptop easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best Ultrabooks.”

