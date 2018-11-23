Update: this fantastic Black Friday deal for the Dell XPS 2-in-1 is selling out fast, so if you fancy yourself Trusted Reviews’ laptop of the year, you’ll need to buy now.
Dell has generously lopped £480 off of the cost of its XPS 15 2-in-1 laptop in one of the best Black Friday deals we’ve seen so far.
This powerful laptop-tablet hybrid, which recently earned PC of the Year at the Trusted Reviews Awards 2018, boasts a 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD touchscreen display, an Intel Core i7-8705G processor and Radeon RX Vega M GL graphics, and a 1TB SSD.
This is a seriously, seriously good bargain – if you’ve been looking to upgrade and want a powerful Windows 10 device, you’d be unwise to let this opportunity pass you by. We’d recommend the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 anyway, but with £480 off, it’s even more of a solid buy.
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 Black Friday Deal
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display)
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 (Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU, 1TB SSD, 16GB RAM, 15.6-inch 4K Ultra HD display)
One of the best high-end Windows 10 devices available now, this deal is available while stocks last. For your money you'll get turbo-charged performance, an excellent display and a great keyboard. Don't sit on this, snap this deal up while you can.
The Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 range is high end, with models starting at over £1000, but you really do get what you pay for here.
The 4K Ultra HD screen not only gives you a high pixel count, but also high levels of colour fidelity. The XPS 15 2-in-1 is also powered by a G Series CPU, which blends an Intel 8th gen Core i7 CPU and AMD Vega GPU and 16GB of DDR4 2400MHz RAM.
This combination adds up to a high performance device that’s very capable at photo editing. Even though it’s not a gaming laptop, the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 can hold its own when playing less demanding games, like Overwatch and Destiny 2.
Our verdict read: “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better…
“…The laptop easily dealt with large, multi-layer digital painting and photography projects with few issues. 3D modelling in Blender was also a blast and I never experienced any serious slowdown on regular sized projects. The same was true when video editing. Gaming performance was also surprisingly good. During my time with the XPS 15 2-in-1 I was able to get triple-A titles, including Rise of the Tomb Raider, Destiny 2 and Overwatch, running on the machine at playable, 45fps-plus frame rates at 1080p…
“…Add to this the new G Series CPU and graphics options and the laptop easily earns its place as one of 2018’s best Ultrabooks.”
Dell Black Friday Deals
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Trusted Review's Laptop of the Year has seen a mighty £480 price cut, making it one of the best laptops deals of Black Friday. We honestly believe that there is no better 2-in-1 laptop available.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
If you're after an ultra-portable laptop that's got enough power to breeze through basic tasks, then the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best bets under £600 following Dell's bargain-tastic Mega Deals.
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
If you're looking for a more affordable Dell 2-in-1 laptop, then the Inspiron 13 7000 is a fantastic option, especially with this Black Friday deal lopping £140 off the price.
Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10
This Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop packs a meaty GTX 1060 grahpics card, so it can play the latest and greatest video games in Full HD with a buttery smooth performance. At just £679, you're getting a lot of bang for you buck.
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
Apple iPhone Xr 64GB Black – Unmissable 100GB Black Friday deal
This is the bargain of Black Friday and not to be missed. An iPhone XR for free and just £36 a month for 100GB of data? Yes, please.
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
Fitbit Unisex Versa Health and Fitness Smartwatch
For one day only, get the excellent Versa for its lowest ever price.
More Black Friday deals
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys Black Friday
- Black Friday Nintendo Switch
- Black Friday PS4
- Black Friday Laptops
- Black Friday Dyson
- Black Friday Apple Watch
- Black Friday GoPro
- Black Friday Sonos
- Black Friday iPhone
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.