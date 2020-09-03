New Dell XPS 13 officially confirmed with Intel Tiger Lake processor

Dell has officially confirmed the existence of a new Dell XPS 13 laptop featuring Intel’s Tiger Lake processor.

The upcoming Dell laptop was teased with a couple of new images during Intel’s 11th Generation processor reveal, but very little information was offered besides the fact it will feature Intel’s brand new processor.

Dell has since confirmed the new Dell XPS 13 is launching “soon” along with a new Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 laptop. It was also confirmed that the new XPS laptops will be the first Dell systems to be awarded with the Intel EVO badge.

This means the Dell XPS 13 and 2-in-1 model will adhere to Intel’s strict Evo criteria, which includes ‘9 or more hours of real-world battery life’ and ‘consistent responsiveness on battery’.

Intel’s 11th Generation processors should also allow Dell to see a 2x performance increase for the integrated graphics thanks to the new Intel Xe architecture, while also making use of the likes of Thunderbolt 4. Tiger Lake also opens up the opportunity for 5G connectivity, although we’re not sure whether Dell will make use of this feature.

While we know the new Dell XPS 13 laptop will be getting a major CPU refresh, there’s no confirmation on whether there will be any tweaks to the design or display. With Dell only recently giving its XPS series a physical makeover, it’s likely we won’t see any further changes on that front.

That said, Dell has promised to share more information for the new Dell XPS 13 and Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 in the coming months, so there’s every chance there could be yet even more surprises.

We gave the previous model of the Dell XPS 13 2020 a 5-star score earlier this year, making it our top recommended laptop of 2020. With Intel’s Tiger Lake processors promising a major performance upgrade for the upcoming Dell, our favourite laptop is only going to get better which is very exciting indeed.

