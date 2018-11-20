Ultrabook of the Year Dell XPS 13 sees a whopping £200 price cut

We crowned the Dell XPS 13 our Ultrabook of the Year recently, illustrating how fantastic this portable powerhouse truly is. And now it’s seen a jaw-dropping £200 price cut, you’ll be hard pressed to find a better laptop deal this Black Friday. For more great deals like this, check out our Black Friday Deals hub.

Currently only £999.99 after a £200 price drop, the Dell XPS 13 packs some pretty awesome specs. With an 8th Generation i5 Intel Core processor and 8GB RAM, there’s plenty of power here to charge through basic tasks as well as dabbling in the odd Photoshop job.

The InfinityEdge display is a beauty to behold too, with a super-skinny bezel surrounding that gorgeous Full HD display. The keyboard, meanwhile, is one of the best we’ve ever used. Writing essays never feels like a chore when you’re hammering down on these excellent keys.

Weighing in at just 1.21kg, this laptop is ridiculously light. Shove it in a bag for the work commute, and you’ll probably forget it’s even there.

Our battery tests also show that Dell XPS 13 can last an impressive 12-13 hours out in the wild before needing more juice. If you like to travel or often frequent coffee shops, we reckon this is the best Windows ultrabook that you can buy for on-the-go work.

We gave the Dell XPS 13 an almighty 9 out of 10 score for our review. We had this to say about our award-winning ultrabook: “If you’re after an excellent all-round Windows 10 Ultrabook then you’ll struggle to do better than the XPS 13. It doesn’t present a huge step forward on 2017’s model, but the changes that Dell has made are uniformly positive.”

