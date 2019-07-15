The 4K Dell XPS 13 laptop sees huge £500 price cut – but only for today

The 4K version of the Dell XPS 13 – our current favourite ultrabook – is getting a whopping £500 price cut for Dell’s ‘Black Friday in July’ event, bringing the price down to a more affordable £1449. The deal will be live just for today though, so you’ll have to act quickly to bag yourself one of these premium laptops.

Usually costing £1929, this configuration of the Dell XPS 13 boasts all the best features and specs, making it an absolute powerhouse of a laptop. Packing an 8th Generation Intel Core i7-8565U processor and 16GB RAM, this Dell XPS 13 can easily blast through the likes of web browsing, spreadsheets, document files and video streaming.

Incredible Dell XPS 13 Deal – Save £500 on 4K laptop Dell XPS 13 laptop – 4K 13.3-inch display, 8th Generation Intel Core CPU and 1TB SSD The Dell XPS 13 is our current top recommended ultrabook, boasting superb specs and features in a compact and classy design. This model includes a 4K touchscreen, an Intel Core i7-8565U CPU and 1TB SSD.

The star attraction for this model is the 13.3-inch 4K touchscreen display, with that Ultra HD resolution helping select Netflix titles such as Stranger Things, Breaking Bad and Our Planet look absolutely stunning. You usually have to pay around £2000 at the very least for the luxury of a 4K panel, so to bag one here at just £1449 is an unbelievable bargain.

You’re also getting a 1TB PCle SSD hard drive with this model, which means you not only get a huge amount of storage to store films, photos and creative projects, but you’re also treated to super high read and write speeds which means you can save and load data in a cinch.

The Dell XPS 13 currently sits right at the top of ‘Best Ultrabook’ ranking, showing how highly we recommend this portable. In our review, we gave it a 9 out of 10 star rating, narrowly missing out on a perfect score.

In our review we said, “The Dell XPS 13 was already one of the best ultrabooks you can buy, and with slight tweaks it’s only got better in 2019. The webcam has been shifted to its traditional place, the upgrade to a Whiskey Lake processor has improved performance and battery life and apparent calibrations to the display has widened its sRGB colour gamut coverage.”

Considering you’re getting a 4K display, an extremely speedy Whisky Lake processor and a huge 1TB SSD hard drive, it’s astonishing you can get this model of the Dell XPS 13 for just £1449. With this looking to be one of the best deals of the week, it’s wise to act fast before the deal ends at the close of the day.

