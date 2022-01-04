Dell XPS 13 laptop gets a jaw-dropping new design

The Dell XPS 13 is already one of the best looking laptops currently available, but that hasn’t stopped Dell introducing a new ‘Plus’ model that features a significant redesign.

The most obvious new change is the keyboard, which now stretches across the entire width of the laptop’s deck, with no space in-between each key. This results in significantly larger keys and a unique look for a modern laptop.

Surprisingly, Dell has scrapped the top function row on the keyboard and replaced it with a capacitive touch strip. This isn’t a customisable ‘touch bar’ like the one found with the old MacBook Pro laptops, so we’re not too sure why this new feature has been added. But it certainly does give the laptop a futuristic look.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus features the 12th Gen Intel Core processor, with Intel Iris Xe graphics. The 13.4-inch screen is available in both Full HD and 4K resolutions, while an OLED panel is optional.

The move to the new 12th Gen processors has also enabled Dell to make use of LPDDR5 RAM, ranging up to 32GB.

It’s not all good news though, as Dell has removed ports such as the microSD card slot and the 3.5mm headphone jack. This will no doubt be a controversial move, as there’s already been some criticism about Dell’s decision to cut the USB-A port on previous models.

Dell hasn’t mentioned whether the standard version of the Dell XPS 13 is getting an update, but we expect the company to offer both devices simultaneously rather than scrapping the standard Dell XPS 13.

The Dell XPS 13 Plus will have a $1199 starting price, and will launch in Spring 2022.