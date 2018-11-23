Last few Dell XPS 13 laptops are available at Black Friday bargain price

Update: Only a few Dell XPS 13 laptops are still available at Dell’s ‘Mega Deal’ price. Grab yourself Trusted Reviews’ Ultrabook of the year while stocks last.

The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best Windows 10 laptops of 2018. With an 8th Generation i7 Intel Core processor and 16GB RAM, there’s plenty of power here to tackle near-on anything from simple browsing pursuits to hardcore Photoshop projects.

The InfinityEdge display is a beauty to behold too, with a super-skinny bezel surrounding that absolutely gorgeous QHD+ HD display. The keyboard, meanwhile, is one of the best we’ve ever used. Banging out essays never feels like a chore when you’re hammering down on these excellent keys.

Weighing in at just 1.2kg, this laptop is ridiculously light. Shove it in a bag for the work commute, and you’ll probably forget it’s even there.

Our battery tests also show that Dell XPS 13 can last an impressive 12-13 hours out in the wild before needing more juice. If you like to travel or often frequent coffee shops, we reckon this is the best Windows ultrabook that you can buy for on-the-go work.

We gave the Dell XPS 13 an almighty 9 out of 10 score for our review. We had this to say about our award-winning ultrabook: “If you’re after an excellent all-round Windows 10 Ultrabook then you’ll struggle to do better than the XPS 13. It doesn’t present a huge step forward on 2017’s model, but the changes that Dell has made are uniformly positive.”

