Last few Dell XPS 13 laptops are available at Black Friday bargain price

Update: Only a few Dell XPS 13 laptops are still available at Dell’s ‘Mega Deal’ price. Grab yourself Trusted Reviews’ Ultrabook of the year while stocks last.
Dell XPS 13 Black Friday Deals
Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 256GB SSD
Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i5-8250U CPU, 256GB SSD
This is the cheapest deal still available for our Ultrabook of the Year, with the 8th Gen i5 Dell XPS 13 available for just £749.
Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 512GB SSD
Dell XPS 13 – 13.3-inch Full HD display, Intel Core i7-8550U CPU, 512GB SSD
If you want a high performance Dell ultrabook with more storage, this XPS 13 offer will satisfy – you get a 512GB SSD with a quad-core Core i7 processor and 16GB of LPDDR3 RAM with a very generous discount.
If these deals sell out before you’ve had a chance to put your money down, Amazon is still offering some good discounts on the Dell XPS 13, with the i5 model costing as little as £999 with a nice £200.99 taken off the RRP. Check out our Black Friday deals and Dell Black Friday deals articles for more banging bargains.
The Dell XPS 13 is one of the best Windows 10 laptops of 2018. With an 8th Generation i7 Intel Core processor and 16GB RAM, there’s plenty of power here to tackle near-on anything from simple browsing pursuits to hardcore Photoshop projects.
The InfinityEdge display is a beauty to behold too, with a super-skinny bezel surrounding that absolutely gorgeous QHD+ HD display. The keyboard, meanwhile, is one of the best we’ve ever used. Banging out essays never feels like a chore when you’re hammering down on these excellent keys.
Dell XPS 13 Black Friday Deal
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD InfinityEdge Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8250U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Windows 10 Home
Winner of our coveted Ultrabook of the Year award, the Dell XPS 13 is on the best ultra-portable machines that you can buy. And with this 8th Gen i5 model now costing less than £1000, it's a bloomin' good Black Friday deal.
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home
Dell XPS 13 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) (Intel Core i7-8550U, 8 GB RAM, 256 GB SSD, Intel UHD Graphics 620, Windows 10 Home
If the i5 model of the Dell XPS 13 isn't quite as powerful as you'd like, Amazon is also offering the i7 configuration at a discounted price. Considering this is our Ultrabook of the Year, you're getting incredibly good value here.
Weighing in at just 1.2kg, this laptop is ridiculously light. Shove it in a bag for the work commute, and you’ll probably forget it’s even there.
Our battery tests also show that Dell XPS 13 can last an impressive 12-13 hours out in the wild before needing more juice. If you like to travel or often frequent coffee shops, we reckon this is the best Windows ultrabook that you can buy for on-the-go work.
We gave the Dell XPS 13 an almighty 9 out of 10 score for our review. We had this to say about our award-winning ultrabook: “If you’re after an excellent all-round Windows 10 Ultrabook then you’ll struggle to do better than the XPS 13. It doesn’t present a huge step forward on 2017’s model, but the changes that Dell has made are uniformly positive.”
