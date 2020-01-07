Dell XPS 13 2020 vs Dell XPS 13 2019: Should you upgrade?

Dell unveiled the new Dell XPS 13 2020 at CES this week, improving upon its already fantastic predecessor.

But is the updated ultrabook a big enough step up from the Trusted Reviews-recommended 2019 model to justify an upgrade? We’ve listed all the major improvements so you can determine that for yourself.

Dell XPS 13 2020 vs Dell XPS 13 2019: Display

Much of the design of the XPS 13 – from the display to the keyboard – seems to be ever so slightly wider for 2020. That’s despite the laptop itself being 2% smaller. The changes are subtle but the narrow bezel does make the 2020 model look a bit more polished than its 2019 counterpart.

The screen is taller, expanding from a 13.3-inch display to a minutely bigger 13.4-inches. This shifts the aspect ratio of the display from 16:9 to 16:10 making the display feel a bit more spacious for websites and social media.

The new XPS 13 also comes with a thinner bezel at the bottom of the screen. The smaller chin grants the laptop a four-sided InfinityEdge display, adding to the sleek style of the laptop and causing the 2019 model to look a little outdated in comparison.

Dell XPS 13 2020 vs Dell XPS 13 2019: Design

The keyboard on the 2020 laptop is wider too. The buttons stretches from edge-to-edge, allowing for larger keys that feel less cramped to press and improving the typing experience for users.

It’s also been given a matching trackpad boost, giving users a bit more space to swipe and tap when navigating the laptop.

This means you get a marginally better typing experience with the Dell XPS 13 2020 – a subtle upgrade but certainly a welcome one.

Dell XPS 13 2020 vs Dell XPS 13 2019: Performance

Unfortunately there won’t be any significant improvements in performance to look forward to with this upgrade – the 2020 model is packed with the same processor as its predecessor.

That said, the 2019 XPS certainly wasn’t lagging behind the competition with the bang-up-to-date Intel 10th Gen processor easily powerful enough to keep the XPS 13 on top of its rivals a year on in 2020.

Dell XPS 13 2020 vs Dell XPS 13 2019: Price

The Dell XPS 13 2020 has a starting price of £1399.

In comparison, the 2019 model has a starting price of £999, but that model has a less powerful processor packed under the hood.

If you’re looking for a visually stunning laptop with the power of its predecessor and don’t mind splashing out an extra bit of cash to get the latest model, you might prefer to hold out for the 2020 model with its wider everything and gorgeous zero-bezel display.

But if you’ve already got the Dell XPS 13 2019, then there just isn’t enough improvements here to warrant the upgrade.

