Dell unveils new XPS 17, boosted Alienware lineup and a hidden AMD gem

Dell has livened up the summer of 2020 by dropping a whole load of devices, from a MacBook Pro contender and some new powered-up Alienware systems to an AMD-flavoured surprise.

Dell has a wide range of computing devices on offer – as evidenced by our Best Dell Laptops list – and the company has chosen to give us a reason to update almost everything on that list all at once.

For full details of all of the new range – including pricing, release date and more in-depth specs – take a look at the links below.

The standout among the lineup has to be the new XPS 17. The largest XPS model has been absent for several years, sitting in the shadows as the XPS 13 gains widespread acclaim for its ultrabook chops.

The Dell XPS 17 seems like it’s back with a vengeance though, featuring Intel’s best 10th Gen H-Series laptop processors and the more than capable Nvidia GeForce RTX 2060 as a GPU option. Dell has firmly taken aim at Apple and the MacBook Pro 16 – pricing in the US starts at $1499.99 with UK details to follow.

While it may have been outshone here by the larger model, the XPS 15 2020 should not be overlooked. The 15-inch XPS also comes with the H-Series chips and allows for the inclusion of an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1650 Ti – which will provide a low-grade gaming and creative performance.

The design and build quality look set to remain impressive, nonetheless. The new XPS 15 will start at a price of £1599.99 in the UK and $1299 in the US. We suspect this disparity may be in part because certain cheaper models will only be available in the US, like with the XPS 13. We have reached out to Dell for clarification.

On the gaming side, multiple Alienware systems are getting a big refresh. The company’s gaming desktop titan, the R11 Aurora, adds Intel 10th Gen desktop processor options and up to an RTX 2080 Super alongside liquid cooling.

Alienware has also updated its beastly Area-51m gaming laptop. The new Area-51m R2 will feature a desktop-class 10th Gen Intel Core S-series processor alongside the option of up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 2080 Super or an AMD Raden RX 5700M. You can also choose between a crisp 4K and 60Hz display, or a high refresh rate delight in the form of a 300Hz panel.

Dell has also given the Alienware m15 R3 and m17 R3 devices a similar treatment. The laptops sport Intel’s latest 10th Gen H-Series mobile processors as well as Nvidia RTX Super GPUs. Other notable features include up to a 300Hz panel and a new Cyro-Tech cooling system.

Dell hasn’t been left out of the gaming refreshes either, with the Dell G3 and Dell G5 also getting updates. The Dell G3 can be specced up to an i7-10750H with an RTX 2060 while the G5 stretches to a RTX 2070 Max-Q. There’s also a Dell G5 SE for all you AMD fans, featuring one of the new Ryzen 4000 processors and a Radeon RX 5600M GPU.

The Dell G3 starts at £819 while the Dell G5 begins pricing at £1169 and both models are out on May 26. The AMD-sporting Dell G5 SE starts pricing at £1019 and will also be out on May 26.

