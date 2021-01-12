Dell unveils 40-inch monitor with outstanding 5K2K resolution

Dell has launched a number of monitors for CES 2021, but the pick of the bunch is undoubtedly the UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor.

Dell claims it’s the world’s first 40-inch ultrawide curved WUHD (5K2K) monitor, which means you’re not only getting a lot of screen space to display all your web browsers, applications and whatnot, but also get to see everything presented with pin-sharp detail.

The UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor features a pixel resolution of 5120 x 2160, roughly translating to a 140 pixels-per-inch density. This means you’re getting a pixel density akin to a 32-inch 4K display, just with an ultra-wide 21:9 aspect ratio. Few ultra-wide monitors of this size feature such a high resolution, making the UltraSharp one of the most luxurious professional panels on the market.

Dell suggests this massive monitor features a 98% DCI-P3 and 100% sRGB colour space coverage, which should be comfortably wide enough to accurately display colours to the required standard of professional content creators. This makes this UltraSharp a very versatile monitor for various use cases and jobs, although the low 60Hz refresh rate will likely put off PC gamers.

Features include a picture-in-picture mode that allows multitaskers to mimic two separate displays on one screen for easy viewing, and ‘ComfortView Plus’ which reduces the amount of blue light produced so you can have an easier time getting to sleep at night.

The Ultrasharp monitor is also equipped with a variety of ports, including HDMI 2.0, DisplayPort 1.4, USB-A, USB-B and Thunderbolt 3 which can power up compatible laptops and devices with up to 90W charging. An Ethernet port and headphone jack also feature for those unwilling to join the wireless revolution.

The Dell UltraSharp 40 Curved WUHD Monitor is confirmed to go on sale from 28th January 2021. It will cost a whopping $2099.99 over in the USA, while UK pricing is yet to be confirmed.