Dell reveals Snapdragon-powered Inspiron 14 laptop and it’s amazing value

Dell and Intel go together like jelly and ice cream, so it was surprising today to see Dell launch an ARM-powered Windows laptop complete with Inspiron branding.

A new version of the Inspiron 14 gives users the option to configure the Windows 11 laptop with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8cx Gen 2.

AMD and Intel options are available, but the price tag for the Snapdragon model is quite intriguing because of the price. It’s only $499 in the United States, while the Intel-powered (12th-Gen i7) version is $649 and the AMD option (Risen 7 5825U) is $549.

We’re still waiting on a potential UK release date and price, but it’s available to buy across the pond now. It’s quite a breakthrough in terms of price for an ARM laptop, so let’s hope it comes to the UK with a similarly reasonable tag.

Granted the 8cx Gen 2 is a 2021 processor, and has since been succeeded by the Gen 3, which appears in laptops like the Lenovo ThinkPad X13, which came out last summer.

However, Dell reckons it can deliver the best of a smartphone and laptop with a power-efficient processor, 16 hours of HD streaming from the battery and no need for a loud, space-hogging fan. The presence of a dedicated AI processor means support for some handy Windows 11 skills like the ‘Studio Effects’ webcam feature.

It’s backed by the Adreno 690 GPU, 8GB of RAM and a 256GB SSD. There’s a full HD 14.0-inch display with a 60Hz refresh rate and a 65W Type-C USB power adapter too. Overall, it sounds like it could be a great option for students.

