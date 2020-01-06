Dell announced some of the most bonkers gadgets of CES 2020 yet with the Alienware Concept UFO, Dell Duet and Dell Ori.

However, it’s worth bearing in mind these are only concept devices right now, and so aren’t guaranteed to become available to the public. Dell did say, however, that if the gadgets amass enough attention and positive feedback, then there’s a change they will officially launch in the future.

The Alienware Concept UFO looks like a larger and fancier version of the Nintendo Switch, and shares many similar features including detachable controllers, link-up connectivity to an external monitor/TV and a ultra-portable design. However, in terms of software and components, this device is actually closer to a gaming laptop than a handheld console.

This portable device runs on Windows 10 and is capable of all the same things as a laptop – at least in terms of software, as you’ll need to hook up an external keyboard to start typing things up. This means you’ll be able the likes of your Steam, EA Origin and Epic Games accounts and libraries.

The portable also rocks a huge 8-inch screen with a 1920 x 1200 resolution. There’s no word on further specs right now though, although Dell did say he portable will feature “gaming notebook specs”.

The Dell Duet and Ori meanwhile, are foldable devices that look to expand the family of portable computers in the company’s lineup. These have a striking resemblance to Microsoft’s Surface Neo and Duo foldable devices, offering incredible versatility with three separate forms of use: tablet, traditional laptop and the multi-tasking book form.

There are of course no price or release date details for these trio of products considering they are only concept devices right now. But we’ve got our fingers crossed these will wow the public and potentially result in an official release in the future.

