MacBook Pro battery life put to shame by unexpected new rival

Dell’s new Latitude 2-in-1 laptop is setting new standards for battery pro-life, with its new 7400 device promising 24-hours of juice.

Dell has announced the Latitude 7400 2-in-1 ahead of the CES 2019 tech show, which kicks off this weekend. While much of the focus is likely to be on Dell’s XPS and Alienware gaming laptops at CES, the new Latitude has a chance to steal the show.

It has a MacBook style aluminium construction, but benefits from a 14-inch full HD touchscreen and a multi-position hinge that can be positioned as a tent or flat in tablet mode.

Inside, the Latitude 7400 offers 8th-Gen Intel Core processors, while it can also be equipped with a solid 16GB of RAM. If you’re working on the go, there’s optional built-in LTE. There’s also plenty of storage options, maxing out any 1TB.

That 24-hours of battery life is aided by a Super Low Power technology within the display that will save on battery life whenever possible. Those opting for the Dell laptop will be able to expect double the estimated 10-hours MacBook Pro owners eek out of their premium laptop, which could be a critical factor for those choosing between the two.

In terms of ports, you’ll get way more options than you would with a MacBook. There’s two regular USB-A ports as well as a part of Type-C USB ports. There’s HDMI and SD card slots too.

Being a Latitude PC designed for use in offices, there’s support for the Windows Hello facial recognition log-on via the device’s webcam. When users walk away from the screen the display will automatically lock once again.

Unfortunately that MacBook Pro style construction and well-stacked spec sheet also correlates to a high price point. The laptop will be available from $1,599, starting next March.

