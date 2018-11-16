Attention, students and office workers! On the lookout for a bargain laptop to satisfy all of your Netflix and web-browsing needs? Then Amazon’s currently got the Black Friday 2018 deal for you on the Inspiron 15 5000.

Costing only £299.99 following a £120 price drop, the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 certainly looks a tasty bargain and the lowest price it’s been from Amazon. If you just want a portable to scroll through endless photos on Instagram, watch hours-upon-hours of films on your favourite streaming service or churn out essays minutes before a deadline, then this Dell machine will do the job nicely with the 6th generation Intel Core i3-6006U under the hood.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Early Black Friday deal Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop - (Platinum Silver) Sporting a 6th generation Intel Core i3-6006U, a 1TB hard drive and a 15.6-inch Full HD display, this wallet-friendly bargain laptop is the ideal companion for Netflix binges and web browsing. The lowest price this laptop has been from Amazon.

Of course, media meddlers and highbrow gamers should stay clear. The 6th Gen i3 CPU here is too meek for demanding tasks, but you wouldn’t expect so at this bargain bucket price. The likes of Minecraft and Football Manager shouldn’t be an issue though if you do fancy a spot of gaming once you’re done filling spreadsheets.

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 does, however, have a mighty generous helping of storage, with the 1TB hard drive ensuring you’re unlikely to run out of space, even if you like to play it old school and download your entire film collection and music library. There’s even a DVD drive here, which is something that most modern machines can’t boast.

Related: Amazon Black Friday

Meanwhile, the 15.6-inch non-touch anti-glare display should do justice to your favourite YouTube channels and Netflix shows, although you certainly shouldn’t expect Retina-searing quality.

We haven’t reviewed the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 just yet, but reviews on Amazon look to be positive with 51% of raters giving it a 5-star rating.

Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop – Early Black Friday deal Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Laptop - (Platinum Silver) Sporting a 6th generation Intel Core i3-6006U, a 1TB hard drive and a 15.6-inch Full HD display, this wallet-friendly bargain laptop is the ideal companion for Netflix binges and web browsing. The lowest price this laptop has been from Amazon.

Amazon user, John C. Thrale said: “Excellent screen, fast loading from startup, keyboard is comfortable with a positive feel to the keys. An all-round nice bit of kit. The only small niggle is an intrusive fan noise but it’s not so bad as to drop a star. Recommended.”

And if you’re not swayed by this Dell Inspiron 15 5000 discount, be sure to check out our Black Friday Laptop Deals page.

We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.