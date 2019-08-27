Dell’s all-in-one iMac rival has a swappable screen

The Apple iMac has long reigned as one of the most classy and convenient desktop computers, packing all of the components inside the stand and monitor for an all-in-one device.

The newly announced Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra looks to finally offer a worthy Windows alternative, boasting some incredible tricks such as being fully upgradable. Not only will you be able to swap in new computing parts such as RAM and SSD, but you’ll also be able to change the monitor.

The OptiPlex 7070 Ultra is compatible with any screen (up to 27-inch) supporting a VESA mount, so you’re not locked into using Dell’s own range. You’ve also the option of a VESA arm for those craving more flexibility.

Having all the computing innards crammed inside the stand frees up room for your work space and makes it easier to set up and transport. A single streamlined USB-C cable is required for power, so there’s no need to suffer the migraine of tangled wires.

The USB-C connection also allows for daisy chaining, with up to three monitors all linked up to the same system for improved workflow – or so you can binge on YouTube videos while you work.

Multiple configurations for the all-in-one desktop PC will be available, with up to Intel Core vPro i7 processors, 64GB of RAM, 1TB NVMe SSD and 2TB HDD – all of which are powerful enough to complete most tasks.

There’s no mention of a GPU though, which is no surprise since it’s going to be seriously cramped inside the stand. This means the Dell OptiPlex 7070 will unlikely be cut out for intensive video editing and the like, but will excel at standard office tasks.

Despite Dell encouraging you to use wireless devices to keep your desk clutter free, the OptiPlex 7070 Ultra still offers ports for Ethernet, USB-C (with DisplayPort), USB-A and a headphone jack.

The Dell OptiPlex 7070 Ultra will be available in the UK on 24 September. Pricing is yet to be confirmed, with Dell stating more details will arrive closer to release.

