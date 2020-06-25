Dell G Series 2020: Everything you need to know about the G3, G5 and G7

Dell unveiled the new Dell G7 this week. The G7 rounds off the new Dell G Series, a range of three powerful gaming laptops all seeing updates in the first half of 2020.

The G Series is Dell’s most affordable line of gaming laptops and includes the Dell G3, the Dell G5 and the Dell G7 laptops.

Read on for all you need to know about Dell’s latest gaming range, including price, specs and release dates.

Dell G3 (2020)

The Dell G3 is the most affordable laptop of the three G Series laptops and it’s undergone a handful of upgrades from its last iteration.

The 15-inch laptop is powered by Intel’s 10th Gen H-Series processors (up to i7) and Nvidia GeForce graphics (up to RTX 2060). It’s packed with up to 16GB RAM and features an optional 144Hz display surrounded by a slim bezel.

The G3 also features a ‘Game Shift’ key for instantly activating dynamic performance mode and turning the dual-fan cooling system up during heavy action scenes, and comes with the Alienware Command Center installed so you can customise the optional 4-zone RBG lighting on the keyboard.

The Dell G3 is available in Eclipse black and Alpine white and is available to buy now with prices starting at £799.

Dell G5 (2020)

The Dell G5 is the middle sibling in the G Series.

The 15-inch gaming laptop features 16GB of memory and a Full HD display with narrow bezels and the option of a 144Hz or 240Hz panel.

The G5 is powered by 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs (up to i7), alongside a choice of the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660Ti GPU or the RTX 2070 with Max-Q, with the latter capable of ray tracing, DLSS and AI-enhanced graphics rendering.

The G5 also features Killer Gigabit Ethernet for reduced lag, the ‘Game Shift’ key to trigger dynamic performance mode and turn up the fan when needed, customisable WASD and chassis lights, and Nahimic 3D Audio.

The Dell G5 is available to purchase now with prices starting at £989.

Dell G7 (2020)

Dell has redesigned the G7 for 2020. Among the new updates from its predecessor are a slimmer design, more powerful performance and a customisable chassis light.

The laptop – which is available in 15-inch and 17-inch variations – has a new hinge design, along with a black anodised, all-metal chassis, allowing the laptop to drop 4mm to 20.5mm at the hinge. The bezels around the display have also shaved some weight, going from 9.9mm to 6.5mm on the G7 15 and 8.16mm on the G7 17.

The G7 is powered by the 10th Gen Intel Core CPUs (up to i9) and Nvidia GeForce graphic cards (up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 with Max-Q Design on the G7 15, and Nvidia GeForce RTX 2070 Super on the G7 17).

Like the rest of the series, this laptop is packed with gaming features, including a precision glass trackpad, customisable chassis light and a 4-zone RGB keyboard. There’s also the ‘Game Shift’ macro key to modulate the fan, along with Nahimic 3D Audio for 360⁰ audio, along with VoiceBoost and Sound Tracker radar.

Both the G7 15 and the G7 17 will be available to buy in July, with the 15-inch version available on July 17 and a specific date for the 17-inch version yet to be announced. UK pricing for both G7 models is yet to be confirmed.

