Dell Black Friday UK 2018 – The Dell store’s best deals

Dell's revealed its Black Friday line-up for 2018, with some stunning deals for some of very best laptops released this year.

The biggest discount of all the Dell Black Friday deals sees a huge £480 knocked off the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 price. You’re getting a quality machine for this new £1699 price, as we awarded it with the Best Laptop of the Year accolade.

The Dell 15 XPS 2-in-1 has an absolutely gorgeous 15.6 Inch 4K display, with colours popping like a firework display. The Intel Core i7-8705G processor, meanwhile, offers some of the best speeds that you’ll find in a laptop. Whether its Photoshop work or playing your favourite multiplayer shooter video game, the Dell 15 XPS 2-in-1 is fully capable of some of the most demanding jobs. Plus, with a convertible design and a touchscreen, it’s an extremely versatile device.

We gave the Dell 15 XPS 2-in-1 a 9 out of 10 score, with our verdict reading “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better.”

If the Dell XPS 2-in-1 is still a little too pricey for your liking, there’s still plenty of cheaper Dell Black Friday UK deals available, with the likes of the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 and Dell Inspiron 13 7000 all getting price cuts.

The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best lightweight laptops you’ll find for under £600. It features a fantastic 15.6 Inch display that’s ideal for streaming the best of Netflix, a massive 2TB hard drive so you can store your whole film library on the thing and a super-speedy Intel Core i5-8265U processor that can blitz through your everyday tasks.

And then there’s the Dell Inspiron 13 7000, a super-affordable 2-in-1 Dell device that boasts an admirable Intel Core i5-8265U processor and 8GB RAM so it will breeze through the likes of web browsing and social media peruses. At just £609, this is certainly one of the very best 2-in-1 laptops that you can get for the money.

If you’d rather have a gaming rig instead of a laptop, then the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop offers brilliant value too. Capable of playing most video games in Full HD with super-smooth frame rates, its an ideal option if you don’t fancy spending over £1000.

