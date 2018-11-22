Dell Black Friday UK 2018 – The Dell store’s best deals

Dell’s revealed its Black Friday line-up for 2018, with some stunning deals for some of very best laptops released this year. Check out our Black Friday deals hub page for the best deals from the rest of the UK’s biggest retailers.
The biggest discount of all the Dell Black Friday deals sees a huge £480 knocked off the Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 price. You’re getting a quality machine for this new £1699 price, as we awarded it with the Best Laptop of the Year accolade.
Dell Black Friday Deals
Dell Black Friday Deals
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Trusted Review's Laptop of the Year has seen a mighty £480 price cut, making it one of the best laptops deals of Black Friday. We honestly believe that there is no better 2-in-1 laptop available.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
If you're after an ultra-portable laptop that's got enough power to breeze through basic tasks, then the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best bets under £600 following Dell's bargain-tastic Mega Deals.
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
If you're looking for a more affordable Dell 2-in-1 laptop, then the Inspiron 13 7000 is a fantastic option, especially with this Black Friday deal lopping £140 off the price.
Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10
This Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop packs a meaty GTX 1060 grahpics card, so it can play the latest and greatest video games in Full HD with a buttery smooth performance. At just £679, you're getting a lot of bang for you buck.
The Dell 15 XPS 2-in-1 has an absolutely gorgeous 15.6 Inch 4K display, with colours popping like a firework display. The Intel Core i7-8705G processor, meanwhile, offers some of the best speeds that you’ll find in a laptop. Whether its Photoshop work or playing your favourite multiplayer shooter video game, the Dell 15 XPS 2-in-1 is fully capable of some of the most demanding jobs. Plus, with a convertible design and a touchscreen, it’s an extremely versatile device.
We gave the Dell 15 XPS 2-in-1 a 9 out of 10 score, with our verdict reading “If you’re after an all round excellent, big-screen Windows 10 laptop, you’ll struggle to do better.”
If the Dell XPS 2-in-1 is still a little too pricey for your liking, there’s still plenty of cheaper Dell Black Friday UK deals available, with the likes of the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 and Dell Inspiron 13 7000 all getting price cuts.
The Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best lightweight laptops you’ll find for under £600. It features a fantastic 15.6 Inch display that’s ideal for streaming the best of Netflix, a massive 2TB hard drive so you can store your whole film library on the thing and a super-speedy Intel Core i5-8265U processor that can blitz through your everyday tasks.
Dell Black Friday Deals
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Dell XPS 15 2-in-1 15.6 Inch 4K Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i7-8705G, 16 GB RAM, 1TB SSD, Windows 10
Trusted Review's Laptop of the Year has seen a mighty £480 price cut, making it one of the best laptops deals of Black Friday. We honestly believe that there is no better 2-in-1 laptop available.
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 15 5000 15.6 Inch FHD Display Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 2TB HDD, Windows 10
If you're after an ultra-portable laptop that's got enough power to breeze through basic tasks, then the Dell Inspiron 15 5000 is one of the best bets under £600 following Dell's bargain-tastic Mega Deals.
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron 13 7000 13.3 Inch FHD Laptop (Silver) Intel Core i5-8265U, 8 GB RAM, 256GB SSD, Windows 10
If you're looking for a more affordable Dell 2-in-1 laptop, then the Inspiron 13 7000 is a fantastic option, especially with this Black Friday deal lopping £140 off the price.
Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10
Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop Intel Core i5-8400, 8 GB RAM, Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060, 128GB SSD + 1TB SATA, Windows 10
This Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop packs a meaty GTX 1060 grahpics card, so it can play the latest and greatest video games in Full HD with a buttery smooth performance. At just £679, you're getting a lot of bang for you buck.
And then there’s the Dell Inspiron 13 7000, a super-affordable 2-in-1 Dell device that boasts an admirable Intel Core i5-8265U processor and 8GB RAM so it will breeze through the likes of web browsing and social media peruses. At just £609, this is certainly one of the very best 2-in-1 laptops that you can get for the money.
If you’d rather have a gaming rig instead of a laptop, then the Dell Inspiron Gaming Desktop offers brilliant value too. Capable of playing most video games in Full HD with super-smooth frame rates, its an ideal option if you don’t fancy spending over £1000.
More Black Friday content
- Black Friday Laptops
- Microsoft Black Friday
- Amazon Black Friday
- Argos Black Friday
- John Lewis Black Friday
- Currys PC World Black Friday
Today's Best Black Friday Deals – The deals you don't want to miss
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
Fire TV Stick 4K Ultra HD with All-New Alexa Voice Remote | Streaming Media Player
The 4K-capable Fire TV Stick now cheap as chips and a great upgrade for your TV.
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm (Use code N77PP)
A massive saving on the Series 3 Apple Watch if you opt for Buy Now, Pay Later to save a further £50.
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
Samsung Galaxy S9 with 4GB of data (use code OMD15)
The best contract deal we've ever seen on the Samsung Galaxy S9 with a total cost of ownership of just £632 after two years. Incredible.
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
Apple iPhone X, 64Gb - Silver (Use code N77PP)
An insane saving on the excellent iPhone X SIM-free. Use Buy Now, Pay Later to get this saving. Ends soon.
We may earn a commission if you click a deal and buy an item. That’s why we want to make sure you’re well-informed and happy with your purchase, so that you’ll continue to rely on us for your buying advice needs.