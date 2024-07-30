Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Delightful limited edition Astro Bot PS5 controller unveiled

Jon Mundy

Sony and Team Asobi have announced the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller, which may just be the most charming PS5 accessory yet.

Developer Team Asobi is currently supplying the finishing touches to Astro Bot, a new and fully fleshed out 3D platformer that could very well supply the PS5 with its own Mario-like mascot. Now it has revealed that a new limited edition controller is being produced to accompany the game’s September 6 launch.

The developer claims that the new controller “had been in the making for some time,” and that extra attention certainly shows in the design. The controller has a pair of cute robot eyes on its touchpad area, while the left and right handholds are partially coated in glossy blue.

Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller
Image: Sony

There’s also a point of difference in the all-white analogue sticks, as well as some “carved-in, sci-fi lines” on the body of the controller.

Anyone who has played the wonderful Astro’s Playroom, which comes preinstalled on every PS5, will know why its successor fully justifies its own DualSense controller. It’s arguable that no other game makes as good a use of the PS5’s unique controller, even five years on from the console’s release. We certainly haven’t played anything that tops its implementation of those rumbly haptic triggers.

Pre-orders for the Astro Bot Limited Edition DualSense Wireless Controller start from August 9 at 10am UK time, and you’ll be able to sign up direct from the PlayStation website as well as select retailers. The price: £69.99 / $79.99/ €79.99, which is about a tenner more than the official asking price for plain-coloured DualShock controllers.

Be quick though. The clue is in the name: this is a strictly limited edition piece of PS5 kit.

