 large image

Trusted Reviews is supported by its audience. If you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a commission. Learn more.

Deleting iPhone app accounts is about to get easier – here’s how

Chris Smith By Chris Smith

Giving users more control over how their personal data is used has been a major focus for Apple over the last couple of years, as iPhone users seek greater privacy.

The latest initiative will give iPhone and iPad owners the opportunity to easily delete their accounts from apps they no longer use or wish to use.

Starting from January 31 next year, all developers submitting applications to the App Store “must allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app” if that app supports account creation.

Considering many apps require sign-up and the surrender of some personal information to make use of features, this is an important step towards giving users more power to delete those accounts.

However, that doesn’t mean to say there’ll be a simple button within the app. The “initiate deletion” wording means users might be farmed out to an external website to complete the deed.

You might like…

iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 5: What are the main upgrades?

iPad Mini 6 vs iPad Mini 5: What are the main upgrades?

Ryan Jones 3 weeks ago
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 13 Pro: What’s the difference?

Hannah Davies 3 weeks ago
iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Should you upgrade?

iPhone 13 vs iPhone 12: Should you upgrade?

Max Parker 3 weeks ago

In a post on the Apple developer site, Apple says: “The updates to App Store Review Guideline 5.1.1 last June provided users with greater control over their personal data, stating that all apps that allow for account creation must also allow users to initiate deletion of their account from within the app. This requirement applies to all app submissions starting January 31, 2022. We encourage you to review any laws that may require you to maintain certain types of data, and to make sure your app clearly explains what data your app collects, how it collects that data, all uses of that data, your data retention/deletion policies, and more as described in the guideline. Examples of this type of data include electronic health records, and sales and warranty records. Please also confirm that the app privacy information on your product page is accurate.”

The refreshed App Store guidelines, first announced at WWDC in June, comes after other recent policy adjustments designed to protect users from handing over too much of their personal data to third-party app makers.

The Sign-in With Apple initiative, for example, means users can register for accounts without having to hand over their email address to then be spammed. The so-called ‘nutrition labels’ on App Store listings require developers to list the data they are collecting and for what reason. Also, new notifications within iOS give users the option of opting out of developers tracking their activity across the web for data collection and advertising purposes.

Chris Smith
By Chris Smith
Chris Smith is a freelance technology journalist for a host of UK tech publications, including Trusted Reviews. He's based in South Florida, USA.  …
author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.

Why trust our journalism?

Founded in 2004, Trusted Reviews exists to give our readers thorough, unbiased and independent advice on what to buy.

Today, we have 9 million users a month around the world, and assess more than 1,000 products a year.

author icon

Editorial independence

Editorial independence means being able to give an unbiased verdict about a product or company, with the avoidance of conflicts of interest. To ensure this is possible, every member of the editorial staff follows a clear code of conduct.

author icon

Professional conduct

We also expect our journalists to follow clear ethical standards in their work. Our staff members must strive for honesty and accuracy in everything they do. We follow the IPSO Editors’ code of practice to underpin these standards.