How to delete an Amazon account − it isn’t as easy as you might think

It probably won’t surprise you to learn that creating an Amazon account is easier than deleting one. However, the number of hoops you need to jump through might. It’s all free Prime this and discounts that when you first sign up, but you’ll find that Amazon is far less accommodating when you decide that you no longer want an account. Whatever your reason for wanting out, here’s how to delete an Amazon account.

If you’ve ever tried to delete your Amazon account before, you’ll know that the company really doesn’t make the process straightforward. The process is arduous and confusing, requiring a multitude of steps, several of which will make you feel like you’re getting absolutely nowhere. But don’t give up!

It’s all a deliberate, shameless and sadly not uncommon ploy designed to frustrate users to the point of giving up (though in some cases I imagine it annoys people into doing whatever it takes to get the job done). Here’s how to delete an Amazon account.

Rather than trawling through Amazon’s maze of Help Topics, follow this link and, if you aren’t already logged into your Amazon account, enter your login details

Read through the page and on the line that reads “To close your account, please contact us to request that your account be closed”, click the “contact us” hyperlink

In the “What can we help you with?” section, choose “Data Privacy Queries” from the dropdown menu

As your issue, select “Close my account and delete data”

Hit the “E-mail” button that appears

On the next page, confirm your name and, if you want to, tell Amazon why you want to close your account

Click the “Send e-mail” button

Amazon says you should expect to receive the email “within 12-24 hours”, but it should arrive much sooner than that. Unfortunately though, even after all that, closing your account requires some further effort. The email will ask you to contact Amazon by visiting this webpage.

You can either proceed with deleting your account via Amazon’s bot-led instant messenger, or by getting Amazon to call your phone.

Unless you really can’t take a phone call right now, I’d recommend swerving the instant messenger route. An Amazon chatbot will ask you a stream of unrelated questions, before prompting you to spell out your request again. Only then will you finally be able to chat to a person, who will be able to delete your Amazon account.

By opting for the phone call you could save yourself a bit of time. However, you should brace yourself for one final hard sell from the voice on the other end of the line.

