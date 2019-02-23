DeGale vs Eubank Jr Live Stream: How to watch DeGale vs Eubank Jr online

Tonight’s DeGale vs Eubank Jr fight has the makings of a classic, with so much on the line that it’s been widely touted as a “retirement fight” for whoever loses. The tussle between Olympic Gold medallist James DeGale and loud-mouthed son of middleweight legend Chris Eubank promises guaranteed fireworks, so here’s how to live stream DeGale vs Eubank Jr online – plus all the key details like the DeGale vs Eubank Jr time, date and undercard.

The boxing world isn’t exactly short of all-British grudge matches these days, but tonight’s clash between James DeGale and Chris Eubank Jr promises to be one of the best for a while. Styles make fights, as the old cliché goes, and the mix of DeGale’s slick southpaw skills and Eubank Jr’s wilder punch power promises to make this a fascinating tussle.

The big fight is being held in London at the O2 Arena, which is fast becoming a mecca for all-British clashes. Here are all the details you need to watch DeGale vs Eubank Jr tonight wherever you are, starting with the time of the big fight.

DeGale vs Eubank Jr UK Time: When is the fight?

The date of the James DeGale vs Chris Eubank Jr fight is Saturday, February 23 in the UK.

TV coverage in Britain will start at 6pm on Saturday night on ITV4, before The Big Fight Live show starts on ITV Box Office at 7pm. The DeGale vs Eubank Jr bell time is likely to fall around 10pm, depending on how the undercard pans out.

That undercard includes a couple of potential crackers, including Lee Selby’s return to the ring nine months on from losing his title to Josh Warrington. He takes on Omar Douglas. There’s also a light-heavyweight title eliminator between Andre Sterling and Ricky Summers, plus a promising WBA heavyweight eliminator between Joe Joyce and former WBC world champion Bermane Stiverne.

DeGale vs Eubank Jr TV Channel

ITV Box Office has the TV rights to to DeGale vs Eubank Jr in the UK. Sky subscribers can find this on channel 493 and can order the fight for £19.95 from ITV Box Office.

If you’ve got a Virgin TiVo or V6 set top box, you can order it through your remote control by pressing ‘On Demand’, then going to live events via the red button.

If you’d rather watch the fight on the big screen, some select Vue cinemas (including those in its London Westfield branches) are also showing the event live. To find out if there’s a showing near you, head to this page on Vue’s website.

DeGale vs Eubank Jr Live Stream: How to watch DeGale vs Eubank Jr for free

As we’ve said, DeGale vs Eubank Jr will be aired live on ITV Box Office, which is great for those with Sky or Virgin subscription.

There are options for those without either of those set-top boxes though. PS4 owners will be available to find the event in the PlayStation Store, while TVPlayer is also offering the fight for the same £19.95 fee. To stream it on your Android, iOS or Amazon Fire device from there, head to TVPlayer’s event page.

To live stream DeGale vs Eubank Jr, you do need to pay for the fight. Those who’ve paid for the event will also be able to watch repeats on Sunday 24 February at 12pm, 4.30pm and 9pm. There’s no news yet on the availability of free-to-air repeats.

That’s all there is to it. Get the IPAs in the fridge and enjoy DeGale vs Eubank Jr in the biggest all-British grudge match of the year so far.

