Definitive Technology’s Studio Slim is a soundbar for the home cinema enthusiast

US brand Definitive Technology is bringing a new soundbar to the UK market in the Studio Slim 3.1 Channel, which features Chromecast streaming functionality.

The Studio Slim is made with the home cinema enthusiast in mind. Sporting an ultra slim design with an aluminium cabinet, its size makes it easier to position (it’s about as tall as a golf ball), it also has wireless connectivity so users can control films, music etc through their smart apps.

With the Studio Slim, Definitive Technology has managed to pack seven transducers into its thin frame, each one driven by dedicated amplifiers.

Definitive says the soundbar is able to “radiate crisp and clean high frequencies” through its one-inch aluminum dome tweeters, while four three-inch drivers are able to “smoothly reproduce” midrange performance. With an eight-inch subwoofer in tow, Definitive says it’s capable of producing a punchy low-end performance.

Customisation is possible, with users able to adjust the levels of the center channel to elevate dialogue for better clarity. EQ modes such as Movies, Music and Night also allow users to tailor the audio experience to their liking, with Movie producing an expansive soundstage, Music focusing on uncoloured audio reproduction and Night mode taming the bass response for late-night viewing.

There’s only one HDMI port and it supports ARC technology for connection to a TV, which also allows the TV’s remote to control the soundbar’s volume. Other connections include two optical inputs, an IR input and repeater.

But the emphasis with the Studio Slim is on wireless connectivity. With Wi-Fi, Spotify Connect and Chromecast on board, users can play music, movies, news or podcasts from their apps, use it to find out answers via Google Search, schedule appointments, set timers, make calls, and control supported smart home devices.

Connect it to another Chromecast-enabled speaker in the home and the user will be able to create a home audio system, using voice control to operate music from another speaker or portable device.

The Definitive Technology Studio Slim Sound Bar will retail for £999/$999/€1,099, and goes on sale in early November at selected authorized retailers

