Deezer’s brand new channel is here to help you stay locked down

The music streaming service has launched a new ‘Stay at home’ channel to encourage users to stay on lockdown and to practice social distancing.

The Stay at home channel is made up of music, podcasts and radio stations to help you deal with staying cooped up inside over the next few weeks.

The channel features music playlists, such as:

The great indoors – “tunes to help with your home routine. Whether it’s working, studying, cooking, exercise or cleaning”

Your music therapy – “helping you to stay relaxed, keep calm or feel good and positive”

Keep the kids upbeat – “making sure your kids stay entertained at home”

It also has podcasts, including:

Laughs at home – “shows to help you feel good and have a laugh”

Binge-worthy escapes – “series to temporarily escape from reality of being stuck indoors”

Your indoor coach – “sports coaching podcasts to keep your body moving during quarantine”

The company claims that it only takes five minutes of joyful music to make you feel happy, citing research conducted by the British Academy of Sound Therapy (BAST) that studied 7,500 people worldwide and analysed how different music styles affected their mental and physical well-being.

“What we’re seeing around the world is unprecedented”, said Deezer VP of Content & Productions Frédéric Antelme.

“Everybody’s doing their part and it looks like we’re all going to be locked down for a while. Deezer wants to help music and podcast fans around the world weather the storm. We’ve adapted our product so that you can find the right content. It may be music, podcasts or radio shows, we’ve got you covered so that you and your family can focus on the things that matter”.

You can check out Deezer’s new Stay at home channel here or sign up for Deezer (and try three months of Premium for free) by visiting Deezer’s website.

