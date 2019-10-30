Deezer launches standalone app for Sony 360 Reality Audio

Sony’s new 360 Reality Audio has been ticking over nicely since its initial unveiling. It’s impressed those who’ve listened to it and now Deezer has launched an app specifically for it.

Deezer must be very confident that Sony’s 360 Reality Audio is going to do something completely different for audio, as the music streaming service has decided to launch a standalone app for it.

Sony’s 360 Reality Audio format is an immersive experience, using object-based spatial audio technology that makes music sound as if it’s happening all around you. You can use pretty much any pair of headphones with it – though Sony states you’ll get a better experience with its own headphones, of course.

The app is called 360 by Deezer and is available on iOS and Android and will require an active Deezer HiFi subscription to access it. Currently the library of songs is around 1000, but that’s expected to grow over time and, as of right now, you can experience tracks in 360 Reality Audio by artists such as Aerosmith, Britney Spears, Earth Wind & Fire, Marvin Gaye and Miles Davis.

To enhance the experience, they’ll be an editorial playlist on the app’s recommendation page as well as featured albums for discovery of 360 Reality Audio tracks.

Stefan Tweraser, chief product and growth officer at Deezer said: “Our new app offers HiFi enthusiasts a dedicated and exclusive experience where they can easily access their 360 Reality Audio tracks. The new format provides music fans with a virtual audio experience that could previously only be achieved with special sound gear in a dedicated space. Now, with the 360 by Deezer app, all they need is a pair of headphones.”

Sony and Deezer have also partnered for an offer that sees any purchase of select Sony headphones being bundled in with a three months free Deezer HiFi subscription for a limited time. After the trial period ends, the price will revert to £14.99, not £19.99.

The 360 by Deezer is available to download now.

