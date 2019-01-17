Deezer launches subscription free ‘Radio by Deezer’ app

Music streaming service Deezer is expanding its service to radio with the launch of its ‘Radio by Deezer’ app

Still listen to radio? Well, Deezer hasn’t forgotten about you as it’s launched a new app that curates radio stations for your delectation. It’s free from subscription, implying you won’t require a Deezer account to sign up, and offers access to 30,000 FM and online radio stations around the world without any intrusive adverts.

You can download the app for free and if you’re in the UK, you can choose from a selection of stations that include Absolute Radio, talkSport, BBC Radio, Classic and the Kiss Network. Users living in the UK aren’t restricted to local stations either. You can browse global feeds outside of the UK of if you’re abroad, you access stations in accordance to your location with a swipe of your finger.

The homepage is where you’ll find access to available radio stations and there the user can categorise stations by music genre, recently played and most played. You can ‘like’ a track within the app, which in turns adds it to your favourite tracks. If you do have a linked Deezer account, the app will automatically add your liked songs to it, where they can be played again through the My Music section on the Deezer app.

Radio by Deezer is currently available on Android, with an iOS version on its way.

